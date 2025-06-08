HOT HACK: Costco Shoppers Reveal ‘Brilliant’ Summer Food Court Trick for Under $5

As the summer heat rolls in, Costco members have discovered a “brilliant” food court hack that allows you to cool off while sticking to a budget. Revealed in a Facebook reel by Costco member and Allrecipes staffer Nicole, the simple trick has over 2,000 members buzzing with excitement.

Nicole shared a clever way to make your own Coke Float for just $4.77, or about $1.59 per float. Here’s how it works:

The Costco Summer Food Court Hack

Coke Floats are a perfect summer treat, mixing vanilla ice cream and Coca-Cola (or Pepsi, depending on the location). Costco recently made the switch from Pepsi to Coke products, but Nicole explained that, being from the South, she calls every soda “Coke.” Either way, the float is an affordable and tasty way to beat the heat.

Here’s the step-by-step hack:

Buy one vanilla ice cream soft-serve cup for $1.99. Purchase three fountain drinks (Coke or Pepsi) for $0.75 each. Total cost for this setup: $4.24 (around $4.77 with tax). Scoop a generous serving of the ice cream into each fountain drink, creating your own Coke Float for just $1.59 per float.

Why Is This Hack So Popular?

This food court hack allows Costco shoppers to enjoy a refreshing treat for just a fraction of the price of a typical dessert, especially when compared to regular ice cream floats that can cost $5 or more. For under $5, you get three servings of a summer favorite, making it an unbeatable deal for those looking to save.

Several Costco members have already commented on the hack, with many expressing how they plan to take full advantage of the savings.

One fan wrote: “Yassss best deal,” while another added: “Oh, my goodness! That is brilliant!” It’s clear that the trick has won over many Costco shoppers looking for a fun, low-cost way to enjoy a cool treat.

Bonus: Create a Complete Meal for Under $7

If you’re looking for even more savings, a third shopper shared an extra bonus tip that combines this float hack with a hearty meal:

Hot Dog and Soda Combo: For $1.50 each, you can grab three hot dogs and sodas, totaling $4.50.

Add the $2.00 vanilla ice cream to make a dessert, and you’ve got lunch and dessert for just $7.50!

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog deal has remained unchanged for decades and continues to be one of the best food court bargains in America.

Recent Changes to Costco’s Food Court

While Costco shoppers are enjoying this new food court hack, there have also been some recent changes at the retailer’s food courts:

A new combo item for $6.99 has been introduced, which is inspired by fan-favorite items.

There has also been some uproar from international shoppers over a new $5.20 item that is only available overseas, leading to some grumbling about the move.

A Sweet, Affordable Treat

Whether you’re trying to save money or just craving a cool treat, this Coke Float hack at Costco is a game-changer. For just $4.77, you can enjoy three delicious floats, making it one of the best deals at the warehouse retailer this summer. If you’re a Costco fan, you might want to try it next time you’re in the food court!

SOURCE