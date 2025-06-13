Homeowners Warned to Change Locks After Viral Video Claims Shared Keys Among Store-Bought Locks

Many people trust big stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s to buy locks for their homes. But a recent viral video is causing concern after a home inspector claimed that some of these locks might be too easy to open—even with someone else’s key.

The Viral TikTok Claim: Same Keys for Different Homes?

Scott Lubik, a home inspector and real estate worker, posted a video on TikTok that has over 73,000 views. In the video, he warned that if you bought locks from Home Depot or Lowe’s, your house might be at risk.

According to him, some store-bought locks only have five key configurations. This means that every fifth lock set sold could have the same exact key, making it possible for someone else’s key to open your door.

Lubik said, “If you bought your locks from Home Depot or Lowe’s, your keys to your place will open your neighbor’s door.”

Real Reactions from the Public

The video left many TikTok users shocked and concerned. People shared personal experiences, like accidentally unlocking someone else’s house or always changing locks when moving in. One user even commented, “Five keys per brand is absolutely crazy.”

Some said this was why they always use a locksmith, while others were thankful for the tip. A few even confirmed the claim, saying they had worked in lock warehouses and had seen the same key system used.

Experts Say: Don’t Panic Yet

Despite the viral video’s claims, security experts and lock manufacturers say the situation isn’t that simple. Companies like Kwikset and Schlage have said that their locks have thousands of unique key combinations.

For example:

Kwikset’s KW1 keyway has over 10,000 combinations.

Schlage’s SC1 has around 72,000 options.

So, the idea that store locks only have five key types is misleading. Experts say burglars don’t usually walk in with a key—they break in through windows or force doors open.

A spokesperson from Kwikset even said, “If you really want to unlock a random home, you’re better off learning how to use a pick set.”

Still Worried? Here’s What You Can Do

Even if the risk is low, it’s a good idea to take some extra precautions. Changing your locks or upgrading to high-security deadbolts can give you peace of mind.

Experts from Wirecutter recommend the Schlage B60N deadbolt. It’s strong, reliable, and costs about $30. It can protect against both quiet and forceful break-ins.

Real-Life Case: Intruder Enters NYC Apartment

In another incident, Kate Bartlett, a TikTok influencer living in a luxury NYC high-rise, shared how a stranger entered her apartment while she was home. Even with a doorman and keycard access, she had left the deadbolt unlocked. The intruder claimed to be “housekeeping” but ran away when she confronted him.

She eventually moved out, warning others: “Lock your doors, even in a luxury building.”

While the viral TikTok raised fears about shared lock keys, expert information shows that most store-bought locks have thousands of unique combinations. Still, it’s always smart to take safety seriously. Whether you’re moving into a new place or just want extra security, changing or upgrading your locks is a wise step. Simple actions like locking deadbolts and using high-quality locks can make a big difference.

