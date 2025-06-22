Hardee’s Takes on McDonald’s with Return of ‘Smokey’ Breakfast Dupe at Cheaper Price

Hardee’s, a beloved American fast food chain, is making waves in the breakfast market by bringing back its popular Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, and this time it’s going head-to-head with McDonald’s iconic breakfast sandwich. Available for a limited time, this hearty breakfast item promises to satisfy cravings with a rich, smoky flavor — all at a cheaper price point than McDonald’s equivalent.

The Return of the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

For a limited time until August 19, fans can enjoy Hardee’s Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit made with a Hillshire Farm smoked sausage link, egg, American cheese, and Hardee’s Made from Scratch Biscuit. This return is a highly anticipated move, as the sandwich was discontinued for a period, leaving fans yearning for its comeback.

The $4.99 price tag makes it a more affordable alternative to McDonald’s Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, which typically costs around $7.89 or $10.69 in a meal. Even McDonald’s Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle rings in at $5.65, making Hardee’s offering an enticing, wallet-friendly option for breakfast lovers.

Fans React to the Return of a Fan-Favorite

Hardee’s loyal customers have been vocal about their excitement for the return of this popular breakfast sandwich. On X (formerly Twitter), one fan shared their love for the sandwich: “For the uninformed and uninitiated, the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit from Hardee’s is top tier.” Another fan agreed, saying it’s a “hard 10/10.”

The sandwich had previously been discontinued, which caused frustration among regulars. “The Smoked Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit was the thing getting us through Monday, but no, you discontinued it,” one user lamented. Fans are overjoyed that Hardee’s listened to their cries and brought it back, with many pledging to grab their fill before it disappears again.

Other New Menu Additions

In addition to the return of the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Hardee’s is also introducing another exciting new menu item: the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco. Part of the restaurant’s signature Frisco lineup, this savory sandwich features chargrilled Angus beef, slow-smoked pulled pork from Clifty Farm, melted American cheese, onions, pickles, and Sweet Baby Ray’s Sweet ‘n Spicy Barbecue Sauce. It’s served on toasted sourdough bread for a unique, multi-layered flavor experience.

Hardee’s commitment to offering high-quality flavors is evident in this collaboration with esteemed suppliers like Clifty Farm and Hillshire Farm, ensuring guests enjoy quality craftsmanship in every bite. The BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco, like the Smoked Sausage Biscuit, is also available through August 19, making this a limited-time offer.

Hardee’s Challenges and McDonald’s Competition

While Hardee’s continues to innovate and expand its menu, the chain is facing challenges, including the possibility of closing down locations due to an intense franchisee dispute. However, the chain is hopeful that new offerings like the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit and BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco will draw in customers and help the brand remain competitive.

In comparison, McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Chick-fil-A have also launched new summer menus, while Wendy’s has rolled out the best burger deal for just $1. But with Hardee’s offering a similar breakfast sandwich at a lower price, the competition is heating up.

A Competitive Breakfast Option

Hardee’s return of the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit at an affordable price is a clear move to compete with McDonald’s and offer a more budget-friendly option for breakfast lovers. With a satisfying, smoky flavor and a price tag of just $4.99, this sandwich is sure to be a hit for those looking for a hearty breakfast without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a loyal Hardee’s fan or trying it for the first time, it’s the perfect addition to your summer breakfast rotation. Don’t forget to grab it before August 19, when this limited-time offer expires!

