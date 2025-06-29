Get $70 from a $4.42 Million Text Message Lawsuit – Submit Your Claim by June 30

If you’ve received unwanted marketing texts from DSW Shoe Warehouse or Designer Brands, you could be eligible to get $70 in free cash. But you must act quickly—the deadline to file your claim is June 30, 2025.

What’s This Settlement About?

This cash offer is part of a $4.42 million class-action lawsuit settlement involving unsolicited text messages.

The lawsuit claims that DSW and its parent company Designer Brands broke the law by sending marketing texts to people even after they asked the companies to stop. This is a possible violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Even though the companies denied doing anything wrong, they agreed to settle the case in court.

Who Can Get the Money?

You can get paid if:

You received marketing text messages from DSW or Designer Brands

You had already asked them to stop texting you

The texts were sent between September 1, 2018, and September 1, 2024

If this sounds like something that happened to you, then you could qualify for a cash payment of around $70.

How to Claim the Money

Here are the 3 steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Visit the Official Settlement Website

Search online for the DSW TCPA Settlement or check the official notice for the claim link.

Step 2: Fill Out the Claim Form

You must provide basic details like your name, phone number, and email.

Step 3: Submit the Form Before June 30, 2025

That’s the deadline. If you miss it, you won’t get anything.

What If You Do Nothing?

If you don’t file a claim, you won’t get any money—even if you qualify. Plus, you won’t be able to sue or join any future lawsuits related to these messages. So it’s important to act now if you think you’re eligible.

When Will You Get Paid?

Even though the claim deadline is June 30, actual payments won’t be made right away. The court will decide whether to approve the settlement at a hearing on July 31, 2025.

If the settlement is approved and no one appeals the decision, payments will be sent out after that. But if appeals happen, it could take more than a year to finish the process. So, you’ll need to be patient.

If you got unwanted text messages from DSW or Designer Brands, you could get $70 in free cash from a legal settlement. But to receive it, you must submit a valid claim form by June 30, 2025. It takes just a few minutes to apply—and you might get a nice reward for it!

