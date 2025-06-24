Florida Residents: How to Claim Up to $1,300 in LIHEAP Energy Assistance This Summer

With temperatures rising and energy bills increasing, Florida residents have a golden opportunity to get financial help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program offers assistance with heating and cooling costs, and right now, eligible applicants could receive up to $1,300 or more—just in time to beat the summer heat. Here’s how you can qualify and apply before the July 31 deadline.

What is LIHEAP?

LIHEAP stands for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It helps families who struggle to pay their utility bills, especially during extreme weather seasons. In Florida, the program is managed by the Florida Department of Commerce (FloridaCommerce), which works with local agencies across the state to deliver support.

This assistance isn’t limited to electric bills. It can also cover gas, propane, wood, coal, or other fuels. In some situations, it even helps with connection deposits, service fees, or past-due bills. However, it does not cover water, sewer, phone, or internet costs.

Who Can Get It?

To receive this support, you must meet a few important requirements:

You need to live in Florida and have someone in your household who is a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or qualified immigrant. You must be responsible for paying your home’s energy bills. Your household’s income should be at or below 60% of Florida’s State Median Income or 150% of the Federal Poverty Level.

People already receiving SNAP, TANF, or SSI benefits automatically qualify, making the process easier. There are also specific monthly income limits based on household size. For instance, a single-person home must earn no more than $2,549 monthly, while a household of three can earn up to $4,118.

How Much Can You Get?

The amount awarded through LIHEAP depends on a few things like your household size, income, and whether there are seniors, children, or people with disabilities living in your home. One Florida resident recently received $1,300 through the program.

In more urgent cases, applicants can apply for a “Crisis” benefit. This is for those who have already had their energy service disconnected or are at serious risk of losing it. Crisis benefits can go up to $2,000, and multiple awards can be granted in a year, as long as the maximum limit is not exceeded.

How to Apply

The easiest and fastest way to apply is through the FloridaCommerce website. You’ll find an application form there, and your local agency will guide you through the next steps.

If you prefer paper applications, you can also print them and mail them to a nearby LIHEAP provider listed on the FloridaCommerce website. Just remember, all applications for this summer’s cooling assistance must be submitted by July 31.

Smart Energy Savings Tip

While you’re applying for LIHEAP, consider making small changes at home to reduce your energy use. For example, a simple “weather stripping” trick can save you around $83 on cooling bills by sealing gaps in windows and doors. Making small switches like this can cut your overall energy costs by 30% or more.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. If you’re a Florida resident struggling with energy bills, LIHEAP could be the helping hand you need this summer. With benefits reaching up to $1,300 and even more in crisis cases, it’s worth applying. The process is straightforward, and the program ensures the payment goes directly to your energy provider—making it fast and stress-free. Just make sure your application is submitted before July 31 to take advantage of this valuable support.

