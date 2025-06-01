Final Weeks for Shoppers to Buy Candy and Soda with Food Stamps as New SNAP Ban Rolls Out

New rules are coming soon that will stop many shoppers from buying candy and soda using food stamps in several US states. This change is part of a plan to encourage healthier eating among low-income families.

Idaho Leads the Way with New SNAP Restrictions

Idaho lawmakers recently passed House Bill 109, signed by Governor Brad Little last month. The law lets Idaho request permission from the federal government to ban candy and soda purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

If approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), around 130,900 people in Idaho who use SNAP benefits will no longer be able to buy candy or soda with those benefits starting July 1, 2025.

Governor Little said:

“Idaho welcomes the Make America Healthy Again movement. It is about improving nutrition and increasing exercise, which are key to better health.”

Other States Follow with Similar Bans

Four states — Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Indiana — have already received approval for similar SNAP restrictions. They plan to launch their bans soon under a two-year pilot program.

More states including Texas, West Virginia, and Idaho are expected to follow, with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announcing:

“We are on track to approve multiple SNAP waivers to remove junk food and sugary drinks from food stamps.”

Currently, about 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, including one in five children under 17.

The Aim: Healthier Food Choices for Low-Income Families

The ban is designed to help SNAP money be spent on nutritious food, in line with the program’s original goal. The federal government spends about $115 billion on SNAP every year.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas said:

“SNAP was created to increase access to nutritious food; however, many purchases are for food with little or no nutritional value.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders pointed out:

“Soda, unhealthy snacks, candy, and desserts make up nearly 23% or $25 billion of all SNAP purchases.”

Criticism and Concerns

The ban has drawn mixed reactions.

Critics argue that it unfairly targets poorer communities and takes away their freedom to choose food. They also highlight that healthy foods can be more expensive and harder to find in low-income areas.

Valerie Imbruce, director at the Center for Environment and Society, said:

“Controlling how the poor eat is a paternalistic response. The real problem is the price difference between healthy and junk foods.”

Chris Gindlesperger from the National Confectioners Association called the ban “misguided.” He said:

“Candy is a treat, not a meal replacement. Candy purchases by SNAP users are similar to those by non-SNAP families.”

Some critics also warn that the broad definition of ‘candy’ in these laws could include healthier snacks like granola and energy bars.

What Happens Next?

It is very likely that the ban will go into effect in Idaho on July 1, with Secretary Rollins promising to approve all waiver requests. If any waiver is rejected, Idaho officials say they will keep applying annually until approval is granted.

