Final Hours to Claim Your Direct Payment from $5.4 Million Antitrust Settlement – Act Now!

Americans have until June 9, 2025, to submit their claims for a direct payment stemming from a $5.4 million antitrust settlement. The settlement arises from a class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca and Handa for alleged violations of state antitrust laws, which resulted in higher prices for the antipsychotic drug Seroquel XR and its generic equivalent, quetiapine fumarate ER.

What Happened?

The lawsuit claims that AstraZeneca and Handa unlawfully took steps to prevent the release of cheaper generic versions of Seroquel XR, a popular medication prescribed for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. By blocking the entry of generic alternatives, the companies allegedly caused third-party payors (including insurance companies and employee welfare plans) to pay higher prices for the branded medication.

This antitrust action is part of an effort to ensure fair competition in the marketplace, preventing companies from taking advantage of consumers and businesses alike.

Who Can Claim?

The settlement applies to third-party payors in 29 states and the District of Columbia who purchased or reimbursed the cost of Seroquel XR or generic quetiapine fumarate ER in 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, or 300 mg tablet strengths between September 5, 2015, and December 9, 2024.

Eligible States for the Settlement:

Arizona Arkansas California District of Columbia Florida Hawaii Illinois Iowa Kansas Maine Maryland Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Oregon Rhode Island South Dakota Tennessee Vermont West Virginia Wisconsin

How Much Will You Get?

The payment amounts will vary based on the total number of claims submitted and how much each claimant paid for the medications. At this time, no payout estimates have been announced, but the settlement will be based on the actual payments made for Seroquel XR or quetiapine fumarate ER during the specified period.

How to Make a Claim

If you’re eligible, you can file a claim through the official settlement website. Make sure to provide proof of purchase or reimbursement documentation for the eligible transactions made during the settlement period.

Important: Submitting false claims is a criminal offense, so ensure that all information provided is accurate.

This settlement offers a chance for individuals and businesses who were impacted by AstraZeneca’s and Handa’s alleged price-fixing to receive compensation for the extra costs they incurred. The claim period ends on June 9, 2025, so be sure to submit your claim before the deadline.

For more information or to submit your claim, visit the official settlement website.

