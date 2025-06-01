FINAL HOURS: Joann Closing All Stores — Grab Exceptional Deals Before May 31

Joann has announced it will close all remaining stores by May 31, leaving shoppers with just hours to score huge discounts. The US Sun reported that the craft giant is offering massive savings, with prices slashed between 70% and 90% on a wide variety of items.

From jewelry and paper crafting to fine art supplies, everything must go — including store equipment like cabinets and cutting tables.

Don’t Miss These Last-Chance Deals

Joann’s official Facebook post warns: “Everything is at least 70%-90% off before we close forever! Fabric, yarn, sewing supplies, crafts, Cricut machines, thread & much more! LAST CHANCE!”

After May 31, Joann stores will no longer be open, so shoppers are urged to take advantage of these final sales now.

Beware of Scammers — Buy In-Store Only

Joann has also cautioned customers about scammers trying to trick people with fake online offers. The company is no longer operating online, so all purchases must be made in person.

Several shoppers shared near-miss stories of being targeted by fake emails or websites offering suspiciously low prices.

One shopper said, “Thanks for the warning — I almost fell for one. The prices seemed too good to be true until I checked the email and noped out of there.”

To avoid scams, stick to buying Joann products only at physical store locations during the final days.

What’s Left Inside Closing Joann Stores?

With the closures underway, many Joann locations have taken on a ghost-town feel. The US Sun shared footage showing mostly empty shelves dotted with stray yarn balls and boxes stacked to pack away unsold stock.

Shopping carts sit abandoned, and the once-bustling stores now look quiet and neglected, sparking reactions from stunned shoppers on social media.

One customer commented, “Looks like those floors haven’t been cleaned or waxed in years before the closing announcement!”

Another agreed, “They gave up on keeping the store tidy a long time ago.”

Some customers expressed disappointment with the quality of the sales, urging Joann to offer better deals before shutting down for good.

