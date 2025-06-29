Final Days to Get Up to $400 Free from PNC Bank – Just Follow These 3 Easy Steps Before June 30

If you’re living in the U.S. and thinking of opening a new bank account, PNC Bank is offering a cash bonus of up to $400—but time is running out. You must act before June 30, 2025, to take advantage of this special offer.

Let’s break it down in simple steps so you can understand how to qualify and earn free money easily.

What Is the Offer?

PNC Bank, one of America’s biggest banks, is offering a cash bonus of $100, $200, or $400, depending on the type of checking account you open and the amount you deposit.

This is part of the bank’s effort to attract new customers by offering cash rewards for opening and using a new checking account.

Step-by-Step: How to Get the Bonus

Here are the 3 simple steps to earn your PNC cash bonus:

Step 1: Open a New Checking Account Online

Visit the official PNC Bank website and apply for a new checking account. There are three account types to choose from (details below).

Step 2: Set Up Direct Deposit

After opening the account, you must receive a certain amount of money as “direct deposit” (like your salary or pension) into your new account within a few weeks.

Step 3: Wait for the Bonus

Once you meet the deposit requirements, the bonus money will be added automatically to your account within 60 to 90 days.

Which Account Should You Choose?

PNC offers three “Virtual Wallet” checking accounts. Each one offers different benefits and a different bonus.

1. Virtual Wallet – Earn $100 Bonus

Make $500+ in direct deposits

Get 3-in-1 account (spend, reserve, and growth features)

Simple account for everyday use

2. Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend – Earn $200 Bonus

Make $2,000+ in direct deposits

Get ATM fee refunds and more interest on savings

Better features than the basic Virtual Wallet

3. Virtual Wallet with Performance Select – Earn $400 Bonus

Make $5,000+ in direct deposits

No ATM charges and highest savings interest

Premium benefits with maximum cash bonus

Important Points to Note

You must be a new customer to qualify for the cash bonus

The offer ends on June 30, 2025

You should read all the terms on PNC’s official website before signing up

Your bonus will arrive automatically if you meet the deposit rules

Why Is PNC Offering This?

Banks in the U.S. are now competing hard to keep customers, especially as people compare banks more than ever. Offering cash bonuses is a way to help people open accounts and start using banking services regularly.

This strategy also helps banks get more deposits, which they use to give loans and run other financial services.

If you’re planning to open a new bank account in the U.S., this is a great chance to earn free cash. Just open a qualifying account with PNC Bank, set up direct deposit, and meet the conditions before June 30. Depending on your deposit, you could earn up to $400 directly into your account. Don’t miss the deadline!

