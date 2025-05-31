Dr Pepper Brings Back Vanilla Float Flavor for a Limited Time, 11 Years After Its Debut

Dr Pepper fans have reason to celebrate this summer! The beloved Vanilla Float flavor is making a comeback after its original launch in 2014. This creamy twist on the classic 23-flavor blend is sure to satisfy those craving a nostalgic soda fountain float experience.

What’s the Vanilla Float Flavor?

Vanilla Float blends the iconic Dr Pepper taste with a smooth vanilla creaminess, giving it a rich, dessert-like vibe. It’s like enjoying your favorite soda float — but in a convenient 12-ounce can.

Where Can You Find It?

Currently, the Vanilla Float cans are available in select stores, including Walmart and Rouses in Louisiana, through the end of July. It can also be purchased on Amazon, though availability varies by location.

While some fans hope for a nationwide release, the limited distribution to Louisiana has sparked curiosity. Dr Pepper has not yet confirmed whether other states will get the flavor this summer.

Fans React on Social Media

Social media buzz has already exploded over the return of Vanilla Float. Instagram account Mouth Attack shared the news, noting the flavor’s nostalgic appeal and limited-edition status.

Fans chimed in with excitement:

“Idk might start drinking sugary drinks again cause of this.”

“Omg I need this.”

Some asked about a sugar-free version — good news, there is one available!

Also Back: Creamy Coconut Flavor

Alongside Vanilla Float, Dr Pepper has quietly reintroduced its Creamy Coconut flavor, originally launched last year. Fans eager to try this tropical twist can look for it alongside Vanilla Float in select locations.

Why the Limited Release?

The reason behind limiting the Vanilla Float return mostly to Louisiana remains unclear. Given Dr Pepper’s growing popularity—it was named America’s second-favorite soda in 2023, just behind Coca-Cola — fans nationwide are eager for wider access.

The brand’s cautious rollout may be a test of demand or a strategic regional release.

Where to Check for Availability

If you’re hoping to grab a Vanilla Float near you, it’s best to:

Check with local Walmart or Rouses stores

Search Amazon for online orders

Follow Dr Pepper’s official channels for updates

