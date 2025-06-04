Dollar Tree’s Summer Home Décor Dupes Have Shoppers Buzzing: Affordable, Stylish, and Just $1.25

Dollar Tree is making waves this summer with its budget-friendly home décor that’s stunningly similar to Pottery Barn items—but at a fraction of the price.

For those looking to refresh their living spaces without breaking the bank, Dollar Tree’s collection of summer essentials is the perfect way to bring color and style into your home.

Unbeatable Summer Décor for Just $1.25

Each of these items is priced at just $1.25, allowing you to save significantly compared to higher-end stores like Pottery Barn. Whether you need a splash of color, some functional storage, or a cozy ambiance, Dollar Tree has something to offer for every summer occasion.

Here are five fan-favorite home items that Dollar Tree shoppers are loving this season:

1. Sunflower Printed Placemats

Add a touch of sunshine to your summer meals with these delightful placemats. Featuring sunflowers around the edges, these placemats not only protect your table but also create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Measuring 11 inches by 17 inches, they’re an affordable way to spruce up your dining setup. Perfect for summer gatherings, they bring a cheerful pop of yellow to your table. At just $1.25, they’re a steal!

2. Glass Candle Holder with Handle

As the sun sets, bring a soft glow to your space with this charming glass candle holder. Available in red, green, and grey, the built-in handle adds a nostalgic, old-time feel, making it the ideal accessory for those summer evenings spent outdoors. Its simple design ensures it complements any décor while providing a soothing light for your summer nights.

3. Round Woven Textured Wastebaskets

Keep your space neat and stylish with Dollar Tree’s woven wastebaskets, available in calming red, green, and grey. Lightweight yet durable, these baskets are perfect for tidying up your home without sacrificing style. Their understated design adds a consistent, soothing vibe to any room. The handwoven texture ensures they’re as reliable as they are beautiful, making them a must-have for your summer home.

4. White Plastic Floating Shelves

Show off your summer memories with Dollar Tree’s white floating shelves. Each set comes with two screws and wall anchors and can hold up to five pounds of your favorite items. These shelves are perfect for displaying photos, keepsakes, or any little treasures you pick up during the season. They’re a simple yet effective way to personalize your home and keep your space organized.

5. Iridescent Pastel Decorative Glass Bottles with Leaf Accents

For those who want a touch of sparkle, these iridescent glass bottles are a must-have. Available in blue, gold, purple, and pink, these bottles come with beautiful gold leaf accents that elevate any room. Whether used for crafting, as a vase for flowers, or as part of a display, they add a classy and whimsical touch to your décor. Customers rave about these bottles, with one reviewer calling them “pretty little vases” perfect for everyday use or events.

Why Dollar Tree’s Summer Décor is a Must-Buy

Dollar Tree continues to impress with its stylish, functional home décor options, especially when it comes to summer. With these items, you can achieve a Pottery Barn-inspired look without the hefty price tag. Whether you’re hosting summer gatherings or just want to freshen up your space, Dollar Tree has all the right pieces at the right price.

