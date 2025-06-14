Dollar Tree’s $1.25 Father’s Day Mug Has Shoppers Rushing In

Father’s Day is almost here, and Dollar Tree has the perfect budget-friendly gift that people are loving. For just $1.25, you can grab a fun and stylish stoneware mug for dad. It’s a great way to show love without spending a lot—and shoppers are racing to get them before they’re gone.

Father’s Day Mugs Just for $1.25

Dollar Tree has released a set of special Father’s Day mugs that cost only $1.25 each. They’re made of strong stoneware and can hold up to 16 ounces of coffee, tea, or any drink dad likes. These mugs are not only useful but also come with fun messages that make them extra special.

Four Cool Designs to Choose From

There are four unique designs available:

One is blue and says “Best Dad By Par” with a golf theme.

Another has a video game look and says “Dad Joke Loading…” on a white background.

The third one is simple with the message “You’re 1 Awesome Dad” in teal.

The last one is perfect for fishing fans—it reads “Reel Cool Dad” with a fishing rod and fish.

Each design is playful and sure to make dad smile.

Selling Out Fast – Only In Stores Now

These mugs have become so popular that you can’t even order them online anymore. If you want one, you’ll need to head to your local Dollar Tree store soon. With over 8,700 stores across the U.S., it’s worth checking nearby while supplies last.

What Shoppers Are Saying

Customers are loving these mugs. One shopper said, “Very nice cups, have held up through two cycles in the dishwasher so far so good. Nice gifts for Father’s Day!”

Another buyer shared, “Great quality, I was having my doubts…but I DON’T regret buying them at all.”

Some even said they’re perfect for giving gifts in bulk, which is great if you want to treat several dads at once.

More Summer Deals at Dollar Tree

It’s not just Father’s Day gifts that shoppers are excited about. Dollar Tree also has summer decorations, like Patriotic Balloon Weights and Centerpieces for just $1.25. These red, white, and blue pieces are great for the Fourth of July and are made from shiny foil with colorful stars. You can even buy them in bulk online, starting at $30 for 24 pieces.

More Summer Essentials for Less

As summer starts on June 20, shoppers are grabbing other must-haves from Dollar Tree. From home items to barbecue tools, people are finding products that are cheaper than big brand stores like Pottery Barn. Some of the best items are selling out quickly, including a popular $1.25 barbecue essential.



Dollar Tree’s $1.25 Father’s Day mugs are a huge hit this year. With four fun styles to choose from and strong stoneware quality, it’s a gift that feels thoughtful without breaking your budget. But they’re only available in stores and selling fast. Whether you’re buying one for dad or stocking up for a group, these mugs are the perfect pick. And while you’re at Dollar Tree, don’t miss out on their fun summer decorations and affordable essentials for the season. Great gifts and party items don’t have to be expensive—sometimes, just $1.25 is all it takes.

