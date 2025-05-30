Dollar Tree Shoppers Love $1.25 Color-Changing Summer Tumblers — A Huge Bargain Compared to Amazon

As summer 2025 arrives, Dollar Tree is bringing fresh, fun products to its aisles. One standout hit is the summer tumbler with a matching straw that shoppers are quickly grabbing off the shelves.

Color-Changing Tumblers Perfect for Summer Fun

These tumblers come in four pastel colors—lilac, pink, yellow, and green—and feature cute designs for the whole family. The best part? They change color when you fill them with a drink!

Each tumbler costs just $1.25, making it an affordable way to stay cool at the pool, picnics, or summer parties.

Shoppers Praise Quality and Value

Many buyers have shared their excitement online. One said, “I received one as a gift and the quality is surprisingly good!” Another added, “I bought this for an event and it was the highlight of the party!”

Dollar Tree Tumblers vs. Amazon: Huge Price Difference

Savvy shoppers noticed these tumblers are almost identical to an Amazon set called the Summer Color Changing Reusable Tumblers with Straw (4 pack) priced at $5.21.

That means the Dollar Tree version costs about 76% less — a big saving for similar quality and fun.

Other Summer Essentials at Dollar Tree

If you’re planning a summer get-together or Fourth of July celebration, Dollar Tree also offers:

Plastic Fruit-Shaped Bowls — shaped like pineapple, strawberry, or watermelon, only $1.25 each. Great for hot or cold foods but not microwave safe.

— shaped like pineapple, strawberry, or watermelon, only $1.25 each. Great for hot or cold foods but not microwave safe. Sweet Summer Fruit Slice Paper Plates — packs of 10 with grapefruit, watermelon, or lemon slice designs for just $1.25. Perfect to match the fruit bowls for a themed party.

