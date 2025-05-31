Dollar Tree Shoppers Go Wild Over 8 New Summer Essentials — Including a 16-Piece Parasol Set for Just $1.35

Summer is here, and Dollar Tree is bringing the fun with eight new budget-friendly summer essentials that shoppers can’t stop talking about. Among the highlights are adorable tropical parasols — perfect for adding a splash of color to any summer event without breaking the bank.

Tiny Tropical Parasols: Big Fun for Just $1.35

These cute little paper umbrellas come in bright, vibrant colors like hot pink, turquoise, sunny yellow, and lime green. Each pack includes 16 sturdy paper parasols attached to wooden picks, making them ideal for everything from decorating drinks to jazzing up fruit platters and desserts.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, a pool party, or just relaxing with a cold drink after a hot day, these parasols add a festive touch for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

Endless Uses for Summer Fun

Not just for drinks, these umbrellas can brighten up charcuterie boards, potted plants, or party tables. The versatile designs let you get creative with your summer decorations, adding a pop of fun and color wherever you like.

More Affordable Summer Finds at Dollar Tree

Along with the parasols, Dollar Tree’s new summer collection includes other colorful essentials like pink flamingos, tumblers with matching straws, plastic fruit-shaped bowls, fruit-themed party decor, dangling signs, and bright decorations — all priced around $1.35.

Shoppers Are Loving It

Dollar Tree fans are praising the flamingo decorations and other finds for being both affordable and eye-catching. One customer wrote, “From flamingos to vultures, these worked perfect, were cheap, and looked great! I wish they had different poses and sizes.”

Another added, “Versatile, funny, whimsical, and oh so fun to craft with!”

Keep Your Summer Fun Going

With inflation making summer outings pricier, these pocket-friendly decorations and party accessories are a great way to keep the good vibes flowing without overspending. Stock up now and make your gatherings shine with colorful, cheerful touches all season long.

