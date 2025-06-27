Dollar Tree Price Hike: Shopper Spots $1.75 Sign, Fans Fear More Increases Coming

A recent TikTok video has shocked Dollar Tree fans after a shopper discovered a hidden sign showing another price hike—this time up to $1.75. The increase has many worried that more sections of the store will soon follow.

From $1 to $1.75 – What’s Happening?

Dollar Tree was once famous for offering everything at just $1. But that changed in 2021 when prices were first raised to $1.25. Since then, the store has introduced new pricing models—Dollar Tree 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0—with prices now going as high as $7.

Most items still cost $1.25, but many shoppers are now spotting items priced at $1.50 or $1.75. This week, a regular customer named Kimberly (@kimberlymichbeauty) shared her discovery in a TikTok video, where she found a green sign in the pet aisle saying that fake flowers would soon be priced at $1.75.

“This is so unreal,” she said, sounding sad but not surprised.

More Increases on the Way?

Kimberly had already warned her followers last week that more price hikes were likely coming. She mentioned that many everyday items—like glassware, batteries, food containers, cups, and cleaning supplies—could soon cost $1.50 or $1.75.

Her followers believe these changes might take effect starting Friday, June 27.

Shoppers React with Frustration

Many Dollar Tree shoppers are upset. Some say they’ll stop shopping there if prices keep rising.

“If they keep raising prices, I’m going to Walmart or Aldi,” one person commented. Another added, “Those little fake flowers weren’t even worth $1.25, let alone $1.75!”

Others say the store should bring back more items at $1 to keep the brand’s value alive.

Past Price Increases and Current Situation

This isn’t the first time Dollar Tree has raised prices. Earlier this year, prices on items like ramen noodles, bread, buns, and even reading glasses went up from $1.25 to $1.50. Some kitchen items like aluminum foil and foil pans now cost $1.75 too.

In March 2024, Dollar Tree’s CEO, Michael Creedon, explained during an earnings call that these changes are part of the company’s plan to deal with inflation and rising import costs due to tariffs. He said the multi-price model allows them to stay competitive while handling price challenges.

The CEO also said Dollar Tree is working hard to find the best balance between keeping prices low and dealing with economic pressures. This includes negotiating with suppliers and cutting certain products.

Why People Still Shop at Dollar Tree

Even with rising prices, many shoppers say they’ll keep coming back for the deals. Some items, like certain $1.25 finds or brand-name goods, are still seen as great bargains.

One former employee even said she still shops at Dollar Tree for a “must-buy” item that most people overlook. And another shopper found big-name workout gear worth $20 being sold for just $1.25 at one of the largest Dollar Tree locations in the U.S.

While Dollar Tree continues to be a go-to spot for low-cost finds, more and more items are seeing price hikes. With the latest signs showing prices going up to $1.75, shoppers are wondering what’s next. Even though the company says it’s adjusting prices to manage rising costs, many loyal customers hope the store finds a way to keep its original low-price charm.

