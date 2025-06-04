Dollar Tree CEO Announces Even More New Stores After Opening 148 Locations in Q1 2025

Dollar Tree Continues to Expand with Over 9,000 Stores and More to Come

Dollar Tree is on a roll, with its CEO Michael Creedon announcing that the popular discount chain is not slowing down anytime soon. During its first quarter 2025 earnings call, the company revealed impressive results, including the opening of 148 new stores across the United States, marking a continued expansion effort.

Dollar Tree, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., reported $4.6 billion in net sales for the first quarter of 2025. With this growth, the company is looking to further extend its reach, continuing its rapid expansion in both the U.S. and Canada. In fact, the chain recently opened its 9,000th store in North America in Plano, Texas, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and $20 Dollar Tree gift cards for the first 100 customers. This milestone marks a major achievement, and as Creedon mentioned, the company is excited about the “growth runway ahead.”

Dollar Tree’s Ambitious Expansion Plans

In addition to the 148 new stores opened in the first quarter, Dollar Tree operates across all 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces, with over 16,000 stores under the Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree Canada, and Family Dollar brands. The retailer is focused on enhancing its store conditions, expanding its product assortment, and improving the shopping experience, especially at its flagship Dollar Tree locations.

One of the biggest initiatives for Dollar Tree is the expansion of its 3.0 model, which features a multi-price system with items priced at $1.25, $3, $5, and $7. This model is being rolled out to a growing number of stores, with 500 locations converted to the 3.0 format in the first quarter alone. The goal is to convert about half of its store base to this model by the end of 2025.

The new stores under the 3.0 model also come with enhanced features, such as wider aisles, improved signage, and clearly marked multi-price sections. This revamped format includes additional shelf space for products like frozen and refrigerated foods, making shopping even more convenient for customers.

Attracting a Broader Range of Shoppers

Dollar Tree’s strategic move to diversify its product offerings has also attracted a wider range of customers, including higher-income shoppers. According to Creedon, the chain has seen significant growth from households with incomes over $100,000, who are drawn to Dollar Tree’s expanded assortment of goods at various price points. While Dollar Tree has always been a go-to for budget-conscious shoppers, the introduction of higher-priced items has helped the company appeal to a broader demographic.

Creedon emphasized that Dollar Tree’s formula—offering value, convenience, and discovery—is resonating with all income levels, making it an attractive shopping destination for everyone.

Dollar Tree’s Competitors Are Expanding Too

Dollar Tree is not alone in its expansion efforts. Other discount chains, including Big Lots, are also making strides in the retail world. Big Lots recently announced plans to open 78 new stores across nine states in June 2025, following its bankruptcy filing. Additionally, another affordable retailer is aiming to open 50 new stores, after acquiring rival Big Lots’ locations, showing that the discount retail space remains competitive and vibrant.

Dollar Tree’s growth trajectory is undeniable, with the company continuously expanding its store base, enhancing its product offerings, and attracting a wider customer base. As the demand for affordable goods continues, Dollar Tree remains a top player in the discount retail industry, making it easier for families to save while shopping for quality products.

