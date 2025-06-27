Costco Shoppers Surprised: Discount Tire Accepts Membership and Offers $88 in Savings

If you have a Costco membership, you already know it comes with lots of benefits—discounts on bulk shopping, great food court deals, travel offers, and more. But now, there’s a new surprise: your Costco card can also save you money outside of the store, like at Discount Tire.

How a TikToker Discovered the Perk

A TikTok user named @pieandprayer shared her experience when she went to Discount Tire to buy new tires. While waiting, she overheard a salesman talking to another customer. The employee asked the couple if they were planning to buy tires from Costco. When they said yes, the Discount Tire worker made them an offer: “We’ll waive the installation fees to match Costco.”

Even though the couple didn’t take the deal, the TikToker did. She told the salesman that she also had a Costco membership, showed her card, and got the same benefit—free installation. That saved her about $88, since Discount Tire usually charges around $22 per tire for installation, including balancing, rotation, and flat repairs.

Not All Discount Tire Stores Offer This Deal

While this sounds like a great offer, not every Discount Tire store may follow the same rule. Someone in the comments who claimed to work at Discount Tire said that this isn’t a company-wide policy. Instead, it’s something individual stores might do to win a sale. So while one store may waive installation, another might offer a discount on tire prices instead.

What Shoppers Are Saying

The TikTok video sparked a debate among users about whether Costco or Discount Tire offers better tire service. Some shoppers preferred Costco, saying the warehouse club cares more and offers better value overall, even if it takes longer.

Others argued that Discount Tire has more locations and faster service, especially in emergencies. One user shared that they stopped buying tires at Costco because fixing a flat tire took days without an appointment.

Still, many said Costco’s free tire rotation and road hazard coverage make it a better long-term deal. Some users even claimed they saved up to $200 on tires at Costco compared to Discount Tire.

Not Just Tires: Other Costco Concerns

Costco members have recently raised other issues with the retailer. Some have been unhappy with policies that require showing ID multiple times, which made them feel like they were being treated unfairly.

Additionally, some shoppers say Sam’s Club does a better job in certain areas, including having more customer-friendly rules that don’t treat loyal members like “criminals.”

Your Costco membership might be more valuable than you think. If you’re planning to buy tires, it’s worth checking if your local Discount Tire will honor your Costco membership by offering free installation or matching their prices. But remember, this isn’t guaranteed everywhere. Always ask before buying.

Even with mixed reviews, both Costco and Discount Tire have loyal fans. If you care more about fast service, Discount Tire might be the way to go. But if you’re looking for value, free services, and long-term benefits, Costco could be your best bet.

