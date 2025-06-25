Costco Makes Major Change to Its $1.50 Hot Dog Combo: The Soda Swap Controversy

Costco, the warehouse giant known for its unbeatable deals and food court staples, has begun rolling out a major change to its beloved $1.50 hot dog combo. For years, customers have enjoyed the combo, which includes a Kirkland Signature all-beef hot dog and a 20-ounce soda with free refills. The price has stayed the same since the 1980s, and the combo has become a fan favorite for shoppers looking for a quick, affordable meal.

However, starting earlier this year, Costco made a shift in its soda selection, swapping its longstanding Pepsi machines for Coca-Cola machines. The change, announced in January, has been gradually rolling out to all 630 Costco locations nationwide. The full transition to Coke machines is expected to be completed by the end of this summer, marking a significant shift in Costco’s food court offerings.

Why the Change from Pepsi to Coke?

The soda swap has stirred up mixed reactions from Costco shoppers. For decades, the Pepsi-Cola brand was part of the iconic hot dog combo, and many customers have come to associate the taste of the $1.50 meal with a refreshing Pepsi soda. Costco’s decision to make the switch to Coca-Cola is seen as a bold move, especially since the combo’s price has remained unchanged for so long.

In January, Costco announced that it would begin replacing Pepsi with Coke in its food courts, a transition that would take place gradually across the nation. The change began with select Costco warehouses and is expected to be fully implemented by the end of the summer. Costco member and content creator Andy Shen shared a Facebook reel showing the switch in action at a Washington state warehouse, where the food court sign for the hot dog combo now features a Coca-Cola cup instead of Pepsi.

Reactions from Shoppers: Mixed Feelings

As the switch progresses, shoppers have expressed a wide range of opinions. Some are disappointed with the change, with one customer commenting, “Booo. I’d like for Pepsi to stay,” while another said, “Pepsi all the way,” calling Coke “nasty.” On the other hand, many customers have embraced the transition, claiming that Coca-Cola is a superior choice. Some fans are also pleased with the variety of options now available in the new Coke machines, which feature a selection of popular Coca-Cola products.

“I’m excited for the variety of Coke options,” one satisfied shopper shared. “It’s nice to have more choices in the food court, and I think the Coke flavor pairs better with the hot dog.”

A Bigger Shift: What’s Next for Costco’s Food Court?

This change is part of a larger effort by Costco to update and refresh its food court offerings. The shift from Pepsi to Coke is just one of many changes the retailer has made in recent years to cater to evolving tastes and preferences. While some members may miss the Pepsi, the food court remains a beloved staple of the Costco shopping experience, and many are excited to see what else the retailer has in store for its food offerings in the future.

For now, Costco customers can still enjoy their $1.50 hot dog combo—now with a refreshing Coke instead of Pepsi—at all Costco locations. And while the soda switch may be controversial, it’s clear that Costco will continue to adapt to customer preferences as they evolve.

