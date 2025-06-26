Costco Makes Major Change to Beloved $1.50 Hot Dog Combo: Soda Switch from Pepsi to Coke

Costco is continuing to roll out a nationwide change to its food court menu, and it’s making waves among its loyal shoppers. The popular $1.50 hot dog combo, which includes a Kirkland Signature all-beef hot dog and a 20-ounce soda with free refills, is undergoing a major change—its soda component. Starting this year, Costco is swapping out Pepsi products for Coca-Cola, marking the return of Coke to Costco’s food court after a decade-long absence.

The Soda Switch: A Long-Awaited Change

Costco has made headlines for this decision after CEO Ron Vachris announced the change at a shareholders’ meeting in January. The transition from Pepsi back to Coca-Cola began earlier this year at select warehouses, and by the end of the summer, the switch will be complete at all 630 Costco locations nationwide.

For years, Costco served Pepsi products in its food courts after making the switch in 2013 as a cost-saving measure. However, following a period when Costco reportedly pulled Coke products altogether, Coca-Cola has reportedly reduced its prices, allowing Costco to switch back. The decision has sparked a variety of reactions from shoppers, with some expressing excitement, while others are disappointed by the change.

Reactions from Costco Shoppers

The new Coca-Cola machines and cups are already visible at some locations. Costco member and content creator Andy Shen shared a reel on Facebook showing the updated signage and Coke machines at a Costco in Washington state. Some shoppers took to social media to voice their opinions about the soda switch, with divided responses.

Many Pepsi loyalists expressed their frustration with the change, with one user saying, “Booo. I’d like for Pepsi to stay,” while another chimed in, “Pepsi all the way!” However, others applauded the move, arguing that Coke is superior and welcomed the new selection of drinks, which now includes a variety of Coca-Cola products.

Why the Switch Happened

The change back to Coke is not just driven by customer preference, but also by business considerations. Costco’s previous switch to Pepsi in 2013 was primarily a cost-saving strategy. The retailer was able to keep the $1.50 price of the hot dog combo by switching to Pepsi, but with recent price reductions from Coca-Cola and the company’s focus on improving machine quality, the return to Coke was made possible.

Costco’s decision to go back to Coca-Cola products also aligns with a customer base that has voiced dissatisfaction with the taste and quality of Pepsi’s fountain drinks. Costco appears to be responding to these concerns by offering a more popular and better-received product, which is likely to boost satisfaction among its shoppers.

Other Changes at Costco

This change is just one of many adjustments Costco is making. In addition to the soda switch, Costco is rolling out new payment methods after testing them with employees. Many shoppers have expressed relief and excitement over this change, stating that it was much needed.

Costco is also implementing significant store hour changes, with updates to opening and closing times across its locations, aiming to better serve its customers.

The switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola in Costco’s food court has created quite a stir, with mixed reactions from shoppers. While some miss their beloved Pepsi, others are excited about the return of Coca-Cola and the variety of drink options it brings. Whatever the response, this change is part of a broader effort by Costco to improve its offerings and customer experience. As the switch continues to roll out, shoppers can expect more changes at the retailer that may continue to shape their Costco experience.

