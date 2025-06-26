Costco Announces New Shopping Hours for Executive Members Starting June 30

Costco is making a change to its store hours, offering exclusive access to its highest-paying members, Executive members, beginning on June 30. This move is part of an effort to enhance the value of the $130 annual membership and offer added benefits to Costco’s most loyal customers.

Exclusive Early Access for Executive Members

Starting on June 30, Executive members will have the privilege of entering Costco stores one hour earlier than other members. This exclusive shopping window will be available from 9 am to 10 am local time on weekdays and Sundays, and 9 am to 9:30 am on Saturdays. Costco’s roughly 630 US locations will reserve this early access for Executive members, who make up a significant portion of Costco’s revenue. According to company data, Executive members account for around 73% of Costco’s sales, despite representing less than half of the retailer’s 79.6 million members.

The change means that Costco locations that already open at 9 am Monday through Saturday will now reserve that time exclusively for Executive members. The new store hours are intended to reward these members for their loyalty, with Costco noting in a statement, “Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco.”

A Grace Period for Gold Star and Business Members

To ease the transition for Gold Star and Business members, Costco will implement a grace period. Signs are being posted at locations across the US informing customers of the change, with the grace period lasting until August 31, allowing affected members some time to adjust. During this period, Gold Star and Business members can continue shopping during the new hours, even though the Executive members will have exclusive early access.

Extended Saturday Hours

In addition to the early access for Executive members, Costco is also extending its Saturday hours. Starting June 30, all US Costco locations will remain open for an additional hour on Saturdays, closing at 7 pm for all members. This adjustment is part of Costco’s broader effort to accommodate more shoppers and enhance their shopping experience.

Comparisons to Sam’s Club and Customer Reactions

Costco’s move to extend early shopping hours for Executive members mirrors a similar benefit offered by Sam’s Club, which provides early access for its Plus members. While some Costco members are excited about the change, others have expressed indifference, wishing for different perks instead of the early store entry.

Some Executive members voiced frustrations on social media, asking for the return of popular food items like the combo pizza or requesting other improvements, such as a Scan-and-Go service for easier checkout.

Employee Concerns Over New Hours

While many customers are excited about the extended hours, some Costco employees have expressed concerns about the impact on their work schedules. Employees have complained that the new early hours will make their jobs more difficult, especially since some warehouses already struggle to open on time. One worker, a meat department employee, shared frustrations on Reddit, saying the early hours would make it harder to manage workloads, especially as the new schedules will require earlier starts.

Other Upcoming Changes at Costco

The retailer is also implementing changes in its food court across all locations, including an update to the beloved $1.50 hot dog combo. Additionally, Costco has made changes to its payment system, offering a new method that shoppers are calling a much-needed improvement.

Costco’s new store hours and benefits for Executive members reflect the retailer’s ongoing efforts to enhance the shopping experience for its most loyal customers, but the changes come with both positive and negative reactions. While some members are excited about the added benefits, others are voicing concerns about changes they would prefer, and employees are worried about the increased workload. Only time will tell how these new changes will impact Costco’s operations and customer satisfaction.

