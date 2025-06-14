Colossal Crumbs Cupcake Hits Kroger for $24.99 — Over 6,000 Calories of Sweet Fun!

Get ready for a giant sugar rush! Starting June 20, Kroger stores are carrying The Original Crumbs Bakeshop’s famous Colossal Cupcake. Priced at $24.99, this four-pound dessert is meant to serve about 20–21 people. Read on to find all the tasty details.

What It Is

The Colossal Cupcake weighs around 68 ounces—or 4.25 pounds—and packs in over 6,000 calories total. That breaks down to about 290 calories per one-ounce slice, making it perfect for parties or big celebrations.

Why It’s a Big Deal

Crumbs co-founder Mia Bauer explains the partnership with Kroger is a way to bring bakery magic to more people while keeping quality high. Jason Bauer adds it’s a first-of-its-kind bakery item in regular grocery stores—a viral, fun surprise that’s great for celebrations or gifts.

Flavors You Can Get

From June 20, you can find two flavors:

Vanilla Birthday Cake

A funfetti-style vanilla cake with a hidden sprinkle surprise and topped with buttercream and sprinkles.

Cookies & Cream

A chocolate cake filled with cookies‑and‑cream buttercream, topped with more buttercream and cookie bits.

Both are available at Kroger, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, City Market, Metro Market, and Ralph’s.

Nutrition Snapshot

A serving size of about three ounces (roughly 21 servings) fits 290 calories each. The total cupcake holds approximately 6,090 calories, according to Kroger’s nutrition info.

Who Loves It

Best for big gatherings—birthday parties, family get-togethers, or even as a last-minute, crowd-pleasing gift that’s definitely not easy to forget!

Other Viral Treats

Elsewhere this summer, people are loving Dubai-style chocolate bars with pistachio cream and crispy phyllo. Plus, Costco is offering refreshing food court treats, and Walmart shoppers are grabbing discounted Ninja ice cream makers.

