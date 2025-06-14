Chipotle’s One-Hour Free Food Deal on June 13: Show a Tattoo and Get a BOGO Offer

This Friday the 13th, Chipotle is spicing things up with a fun one-hour offer that rewards inked-up fans. Whether you have a real tattoo, a temporary one, or even a hand-drawn design, you can score a buy-one-get-one-free entrée at select Chipotle locations. The deal is inspired by a viral meme and the world of tattoo art, making this a unique celebration for food and tattoo lovers alike.

What’s the Deal About?

Chipotle is offering a special buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on entrées. This exclusive flash deal will only be available for one hour—from 3 pm to 4 pm local time—on Friday, June 13, 2025. To qualify, you must have a visible tattoo. It doesn’t matter if it’s permanent, temporary, or even one drawn with a marker—any type of ink will do.

Why Tattoos?

The idea comes from a funny internet meme comparing people with text-heavy tattoos to Chipotle’s famously wordy takeout bags. The joke first became popular when Adam Levine’s tattooed body was compared to a Chipotle bag during the 2019 Super Bowl. Now, Chipotle is using this playful reference to launch their tattoo-inspired campaign.

Who Can Join the Fun?

You don’t need to be heavily tattooed or have years of ink to participate. Even a simple temporary tattoo or a quick sketch counts. As long as you show any kind of tattoo at one of the participating Chipotle outlets during the one-hour window, you’ll receive a free entrée with the purchase of another.

New Temporary Tattoo Collection

To make things even more exciting, Chipotle is launching their first-ever set of temporary tattoos. The “13 Tattoo Collection” includes fun designs like black forks, famous Chipotle ingredients, and the slogan “Chipotle is my life.” These tattoos will be handed out with in-store orders, especially at drive-thru windows, during the event.

Where to Go?

This unique promotion will take place at 13 Chipotle restaurants across the United States. Locations include major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Austin. So, if you live near one of these places, don’t miss the chance to grab a tasty meal for free.

From the Brand

Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s Vice President of Brand Marketing, said, “On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork that looks like our takeout bags. Even if you’re not ready for a permanent tattoo, you can still enjoy our temporary designs and a free meal.”

Summary Table

Feature Details Date & Time Friday, June 13, 2025 — 3pm to 4pm local time Offer Buy-One-Get-One-Free entrée Who’s Eligible Anyone with a visible tattoo (real, fake, or drawn-on) Free Tattoos 13 temporary tattoo designs Where 13 Chipotle stores across the U.S.

This Friday the 13th, Chipotle fans have a fun and flavorful reason to show off their ink. Whether you’re proudly tattooed or just trying out a temporary design, you can enjoy a free BOGO meal at select locations. It’s a fun mix of art, memes, and good food—so don’t miss out on this one-hour deal. If you’re near one of the 13 participating restaurants, grab your friends, put on a tattoo, and head out for some tasty rewards.

