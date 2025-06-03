Cheapest Way to Host a Picnic This Summer: 5 Walmart Essentials Under $30

Summer picnics just got easier and more affordable! Walmart is offering some fantastic deals on must-have picnic items, all praised by customers and flying off the shelves. Here are five picnic essentials from Walmart that are all priced under $30 and perfect for your outdoor fun.

1. Outdoor Blanket

The Extra Large Picnic Blanket from Teencool is a great choice. Measuring 80 by 80 inches, this waterproof blanket is made with soft, skin-friendly fabric that’s easy to clean—just brush off dirt or sand and toss it in the washing machine. It also features carry straps for easy travel. Available in Green & White or Pink & White, the Green & White option is just $28.99, down from $48.99.

2. Cooler Bag

Keep your food and drinks cool with the Zeceouar Outdoor Large Capacity Picnic Bag. This insulated, leakproof, waterproof bag is spacious and collapsible for easy storage. It measures about 8.66 x 7.09 x 0.79 inches and comes with double straps for comfortable carrying. Choose from 31 colors and designs, with the green floral style priced at just $2.99 (originally $24.98).

3. Folding Chairs

For those who prefer to sit off the ground, the Costway Portable Folding Picnic Double Chair is a practical option. It includes two foldable chairs connected by a mini table with a beverage holder and an attachable umbrella. Each chair can hold up to 270 pounds and features sturdy steel frames and durable fabric. Available in six colors, it’s now $56.06, down from $109.

4. Tablecloth

If you’re using a picnic bench or table, Coghlan’s Picnic Red and White Checkered Vinyl Tablecloth is a must. It’s 54 x 72 inches, made from wipe-clean polyethylene, and includes stainless steel clamps to keep it secure on windy days. Over 100 shoppers grab this daily, now on sale for $4.88, reduced from $10.63.

5. Collapsible Wagon

Haul your picnic supplies or give the kids a fun ride with the Firstness Collapsible Foldable Wagon. Made from durable 600D Oxford fabric and a metal frame, it can carry up to 330 pounds. It includes storage bags and all-terrain wheels that swivel 360 degrees. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by customers, it’s now $45.99, $34 off the original price.

Bonus Summer Finds

Walmart also has other hot summer items flying off shelves, like a top-rated device for $180 praised as “efficient and powerful,” and a kid-friendly essential selling out fast for just 94 cents—cheaper than some Dollar Tree alternatives!

With these affordable and highly rated picnic essentials from Walmart, you can enjoy summer fun without breaking the bank. From comfy blankets to handy wagons, these items will make your outdoor gatherings easy and enjoyable.

