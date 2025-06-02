Big Lots Set to Reopen 78 Stores Across 9 States on June 5 After Bankruptcy Rescue

Big Lots is making a big comeback! After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last September, the discount store chain is reopening 78 locations across nine states on June 5 under new ownership.

New Owner Saves Big Lots

Variety Wholesalers, a company that runs other discount stores like Bargain Town and Roses Discount, bought the rights to 219 Big Lots stores. They have already reopened more than 200 locations, bringing back the popular discount shopping experience.

Earlier this year, Variety Wholesalers opened nine Big Lots stores in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Then, in May, they brought back 132 more stores. Now, the company is ready for the next wave of reopenings.

Which States Will See New Big Lots Stores?

On June 5, 78 more Big Lots stores will open their doors in these nine states:

North Carolina leads with 22 new stores.

leads with 22 new stores. Ohio will have 13 stores reopening.

will have 13 stores reopening. Pennsylvania will see 11 stores come back.

This reopening phase marks the fourth wave by Variety Wholesalers, helping Big Lots return to over 200 stores nationwide.

What Happened to Big Lots?

Before bankruptcy, Big Lots had about 1,300 stores in 2024. The company faced challenges like high inflation, less demand for home goods, and changing shopping habits, which led to its Chapter 11 filing in September 2024.

Initially, Nexus Capital Management planned to acquire Big Lots and save it from bankruptcy, but the deal fell through. Big Lots then announced liquidation sales and planned to close all stores.

Fortunately, Variety Wholesalers stepped in to acquire and reopen hundreds of stores, keeping the Big Lots brand alive in many areas.

What’s Next?

Variety Wholesalers plans to hold grand opening events for the reopened stores this fall. While some Big Lots locations won’t reopen, those stores are being transformed into other retail brands.

Under the new ownership, customers can expect a renewed focus on affordable products where budget shopping is most needed.

SOURCE