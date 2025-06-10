Auntie Anne’s Unveils Bold New Store Design to Appeal to Younger Audiences

Auntie Anne’s, the iconic pretzel brand, is introducing a bold new store format as part of its effort to stay relevant with changing customer preferences. The redesign will feature a fresh “modern brand aesthetic,” complete with a refreshed color palette and a sleek new logo, replacing the old halo design. The aim? To create a more appealing atmosphere for younger customers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, and meet them where they are.

A Fresh Look to Connect with the Modern Consumer

After reports of the temporary closure of one of its most popular locations, Auntie Anne’s is rolling out this new store design to better resonate with its customer base. The rebrand will not only refresh the brand’s curb appeal but also streamline its operations. One of the main features of the new stores will be digital menu layouts, allowing for a more efficient and modern experience. This move is part of the company’s strategy to stay connected with the evolving ways people snack and dine today.

In addition to the aesthetic changes, the new stores will have a dedicated mobile order pick-up zone. This will make collecting pre-made orders faster and more convenient for customers. Additionally, the redesigned stores will feature clear views into the kitchen, allowing customers to watch their pretzels being made in real-time — a hallmark of the Auntie Anne’s experience since its founding in 1988.

What’s New in the Store Design?

The remodels underway at several Auntie Anne’s locations, with over 150 planned for this year alone, aim to reflect the brand’s growth and modernized approach. The stores will have vibrant blues, playful twists in design, and a streamlined logo, which together signal a new visual identity. The company believes that these changes will help maintain cultural relevance and attract younger audiences who value modern design and customer experience.

Auntie Anne’s Expands Its Reach

The redesign is part of a broader strategy to adapt to how consumers engage with Auntie Anne’s in today’s multi-channel world. The company’s parent, GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands), owns several other well-known foodservice brands, including Cinnabon, Schlotzsky’s, and Jamba. With over 2,100 stores globally, Auntie Anne’s is continuing to evolve to stay competitive and appealing to a new generation of snack lovers.

Michael Freeman, President of Brands at GoTo Foods, shared that the new design would offer flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiency for franchisees. He emphasized that the refreshed look reflects the brand’s commitment to staying culturally relevant while enhancing the experience for customers and franchisees alike.

Auntie Anne’s Steps into the Future

Auntie Anne’s is clearly focused on evolving with the times. The new store design, which combines modern aesthetics with more streamlined operations, aims to improve the customer experience and connect with younger generations. By focusing on flexibility, scalability, and innovation, the pretzel giant is positioning itself for future success in a competitive foodservice market.

