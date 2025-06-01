Americans to Receive $1,000 Monthly Payments in Longest-Running Guaranteed Income Program

While federal stimulus checks ended after the pandemic, some Americans are still getting direct cash help through programs aimed at supporting struggling families. One of the most notable is The Magnolia Mother’s Trust, the longest-running guaranteed income program in the U.S. and the first focused on helping low-income Black mothers.

What Is The Magnolia Mother’s Trust?

This program gives eligible Black mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 every month for one year. Unlike universal basic income, which is for everyone, this guaranteed income targets a specific group facing historic economic challenges.

The money comes with no strings attached — recipients can spend it however they choose. Beyond the cash payments, the program offers optional support like goal-setting workshops, mental health resources, and family-focused events.

For every child involved, the program also deposits $1,000 into a 529 college savings account, helping families plan for the future.

Supporting Families and Building Stability

The goal of the Magnolia Mother’s Trust is to help mothers build a stable and thriving life for themselves and their children. The organization emphasizes that guaranteed income provides stability, confidence, and opportunities for upward mobility.

Since launching in 2018, the program has helped over 100 mothers in its current fifth group. Participants report feeling more confident, less stressed about unexpected expenses, and able to save money.

Studies show the program also improves relationships between mothers and children and benefits children’s mental health.

One participant said, “MMT helped me gain a financial foundation. I created a savings account that I still have today and paid for my first semester of grad school. I’ll always be grateful.”

Other Cash Assistance Programs

Several other programs across the U.S. offer similar no-strings-attached financial support. Some families may be eligible for up to $2,000 monthly, while others are receiving automatic checks up to $500, with more payments expected soon.

SOURCE