Americans to Face Higher Energy Bills with New June Policy; ‘Capacity Charge’ Appears on Bills

Starting in June, millions of customers of ComEd, one of the largest electric companies in the U.S., will see a new “capacity charge” on their energy bills. This change will cause the average bill to increase by about 10%, adding to the ongoing struggles with rising prices.

What Is the Capacity Charge?

The capacity charge is a yearly adjustment based on your household’s energy use during the previous summer and electricity market conditions. When energy supply drops or demand rises, this charge helps ComEd balance costs. The company said this is a standard part of the bill that changes every June.

Why Are Prices Going Up?

ComEd blamed the increase on rising energy supply costs, which have pushed prices higher over the years. The company said it has limited control over these market-driven price hikes but aims to support customers in managing their bills.

How Will This Affect Your Bill?

The amount you pay depends on your household’s expected energy use. Customers on hourly pricing plans will see the capacity charge as a separate line on their bills, while others will find it included in their total costs. Your bill may look different from your neighbor’s, depending on your usage and pricing plan.

Additional Inflation Concerns

Energy price hikes come amid ongoing inflation, which is affecting many areas of daily life. New tariffs set to start on June 4 may push prices even higher. Some governments are providing financial help to soften the impact on consumers.

What Can Customers Do?

If you’re worried about rising costs, ComEd offers tools on its website to help you monitor and manage your energy use. Reducing consumption can help control bills despite the new charges.

The new capacity charge means energy bills in northern Illinois will rise this summer, reflecting larger market trends. While the increase is beyond ComEd’s control, customers can take steps to understand their bills and reduce usage to better manage costs.

