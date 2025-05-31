Americans Eligible for Cash From $1 Million Privacy Settlement — No Proof Needed to Claim

Several Americans are lining up to receive payments from a $1 million settlement involving The Cowboy Channel, which allegedly shared personal subscriber information without permission.

What Happened?

The lawsuit claims that The Cowboy Channel violated the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) by sharing details about which videos subscribers watched with third parties. This federal law protects consumers from having their video viewing habits disclosed without consent.

Big tech companies like Google, Meta, and Yahoo reportedly received this private information. The Cowboy Channel, known for rodeo events, country music, and western programming, reaches over 42 million homes via cable and satellite.

Though the channel has not admitted any wrongdoing, it settled the case out of court to avoid prolonged litigation.

Who Qualifies for the Settlement?

Anyone who subscribed to Cowboy Channel Plus between September 25, 2022, and October 9, 2024, may be eligible for a cash payout.

The total amount each claimant receives depends on the number of valid claims submitted.

Deadline to exclude or object: June 12, 2025

Deadline to submit a valid claim form: July 1, 2025

