Americans Can Claim Up to $5,000 from FloridaCentral Credit Union Data Breach Settlement — Apply Before June 2 Deadline

A major data breach at FloridaCentral Credit Union has led to a lawsuit settlement that allows affected members to claim compensation. The breach exposed sensitive information including Social Security numbers and bank details.

Details of the Data Breach and Settlement

On May 16, 2024, hackers accessed customer data through FloridaCentral’s email system. Although the credit union has not admitted any wrongdoing, it has agreed to pay damages to resolve the claims.

FloridaCentral Credit Union serves over 200,000 members in Florida.

How Much Money Can You Get?

Anyone affected can claim a fixed payment of about $100 without needing to prove any losses. Up to $5,000: Customers who suffered more serious losses — such as identity theft, fraudulent charges, or costs related to credit monitoring — can apply for higher compensation up to $5,000.

Additional Benefits

All eligible members will receive three years of free credit monitoring, including:

Dark web scans

One-bureau credit monitoring

Up to $1 million in identity theft insurance

Full identity recovery support

Important Deadlines

Claim submission deadline: June 2, 2025

June 2, 2025 Deadline to opt out or object: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Final court hearing: June 16, 2025

