Americans Can Claim $850 Monthly Payments for a Year in Sacramento’s ‘First of Its Kind’ Artist Support Program

Sacramento, CA – In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting local artists, Sacramento is offering $850 monthly payments for up to a year to qualifying residents.

This basic income stipend is being called a “first-of-its-kind” program, designed specifically for artists in the city to help them thrive during these challenging economic times.

How the Program Works

Under this program, 200 selected artists will receive $850 each month for 12 months, totaling $10,200. The funding aims to provide financial stability and resources to artists, so they can focus on their craft without worrying about their financial situation.

Who Is Eligible for the Monthly Payments?

To qualify for this monthly stipend, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Residency : You must be a resident of Sacramento.

: You must be a resident of Sacramento. Artist Status : You need to demonstrate that you are an active artist.

: You need to demonstrate that you are an active artist. Age: Applicants must be 18 years old or older.

The program is specifically designed for individuals working in various artistic disciplines, including:

Craft

Dance

Design

Film

Literary arts

Music

Oral traditions

Social practice

Theater

Performance art

Traditional arts

Visual arts

Interdisciplinary arts

How to Apply

Applications opened on June 2 and must be submitted by June 20. Interested artists can find the application form and more details on the City of Sacramento’s website. The selected recipients will start receiving payments beginning August 1.

What Will Be Considered for Selection?

When selecting the 200 recipients, the city will consider various factors, including:

Commitment to artistic practice

Quality of the artist’s work

The impact of the artist’s work on the community

Funding Source and Similar Programs

This initiative is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), part of the Biden Administration’s effort to support local economies in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The program is one of many across the country designed to help local artists. For example:

Minnesota has a similar program that provides $500 per month for 18 months to support artists.

has a similar program that provides $500 per month for 18 months to support artists. A California program offers $1,000 per month to mothers in need.

These programs have provided vital financial assistance to individuals impacted by the pandemic and continue to support communities with targeted relief.

Sacramento’s artist support program offers a significant opportunity for local artists to receive financial assistance and continue their creative endeavors. If you’re an artist living in Sacramento, be sure to apply before the June 20 deadline to take advantage of this program.

