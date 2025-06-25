Amazon to Expand Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to 4,000 Towns Nationwide

Amazon is set to revolutionize online shopping for rural communities with a massive expansion of its delivery services. Over 4,000 towns across the U.S. will soon have access to same-day and next-day delivery for a wide range of household goods and groceries. This significant shakeup aims to make online shopping more accessible to rural residents, ensuring that their shopping experience is no longer limited by their zip code.

A Major Upgrade for Rural Areas

Amazon’s global vice president of Amazon Prime, Jamil Ghani, emphasized that this expansion is about breaking down geographical barriers in shopping. Rural residents, who have often faced delays or limited access to quick deliveries, will now be able to order everyday essentials like coffee pods, water bottles, batteries, and more with the convenience of fast delivery. This move is expected to have a major impact on Amazon’s grocery sales, which reached $100 billion in the first quarter of 2025, and will likely grow even further with this expansion.

Investment in Delivery Network and AI

To make this ambitious plan a reality, Amazon is investing over $4 billion to triple the capacity of its delivery network by the end of 2026. The expansion will not only improve delivery times but will also include the regionalization of its supply chain. This means Amazon will be placing its inventories closer to customers, cutting down on delivery times and ensuring that popular products are always in stock.

Amazon will also increase its use of AI to predict customer demand, ensuring that popular items are stocked and ready for quick dispatch. “Our AI systems help us manage our inventory and put it as close as possible to the customer based on the demand that we see from those customers,” said Ghani in a statement to USA Today.

Same-Day Delivery for Prime Members

Amazon’s same-day delivery service is available to Prime members who make purchases over $25, with a $2.99 delivery charge for orders below that threshold. Non-Prime members can still access the service for a higher fee of $9.99.

This announcement comes just in time for Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day sale, which kicks off in July 2025. The early access to same-day delivery will add to the excitement for shoppers looking to get their hands on exclusive deals and discounts ahead of the event.

What to Expect from Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is set to take place from July 8 to July 11, with exclusive discounts for Prime members across a wide range of products, from home essentials to the latest smart gadgets. Early offers are already available, giving customers a chance to snatch up deals before the main event.

If you’re eager to get access to same-day delivery, make sure to check Amazon’s website to see if your area is included in the expanded service.

