Aldi to Open New Store in Melbourne, Florida After Taking Over Winn-Dixie Location

Aldi, one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the United States, is all set to open its newest store in Melbourne, Florida on July 10. The store will be located at 961 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., and this will be the ninth Aldi outlet in Brevard County.

This new opening is part of Aldi’s larger plan to expand across the U.S., especially after the company acquired several former Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations in 2024.

A Fresh Start at an Old Spot

The new Melbourne store has been built in a space that used to be a Winn-Dixie, which closed down earlier. Aldi purchased the site and completely redesigned it to fit its unique shopping model—focused on affordable prices and private-label products.

Locals are quite excited. One customer even said Aldi’s croissants are “better than Costco”, adding that her homemade sandwiches are now cheaper and tastier than anything she gets from expensive sandwich shops.

Massive Expansion Plans

This is just one store in a much larger plan. Aldi aims to open 225 new stores by the end of 2025, and 800 more by 2028. In fact, by the end of this month alone, 10 new Aldi stores will be opened across six states, including Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

What to Expect at the New Store

Shoppers at the new Melbourne location can expect:

Lower prices on everyday groceries

Mostly own-label products (over 90% of items)

Smaller store layout, which helps keep costs low

A simpler shopping experience with fewer but quality choices

While the store may offer fewer brand-name items, the focus remains on value and efficiency.

Future of Former Winn-Dixie Stores

Aldi now owns about 400 former Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across states like Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida.

Here’s what the company plans to do:

Some stores will reopen under the Winn-Dixie name

Others will be converted into Aldi outlets

Around 220 stores will be fully converted by 2027

This means customers will continue to see more Aldi stores opening in different cities, offering lower prices and a new shopping style.

Aldi’s entry into Melbourne, Florida, marks another big step in the chain’s national growth. By transforming old Winn-Dixie locations, Aldi is not just opening stores—it’s offering affordable groceries, fresh designs, and a budget-friendly alternative for American shoppers. With many more openings planned, Aldi is clearly becoming a strong competitor in the U.S. supermarket space.

