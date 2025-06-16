7 Brew Coffee Chain to Open 7 New Locations – Rivals Starbucks with Over 20,000 Drink Combinations

The popular coffee chain 7 Brew, a rising competitor to Starbucks, is expanding rapidly with new locations set to open in Texas, Florida, and New York. Known for offering over 20,000 drink combinations, 7 Brew has gained a dedicated following since its inception in 2017 and is now attracting attention for its unique business model. With over 300 locations already nationwide, this drive-thru-only coffee chain is making waves in the coffee industry.

7 Brew Expanding Across the Country

7 Brew’s growth has been impressive, with locations now stretching from Connecticut to Utah. The latest expansion will see seven new locations opening soon, with the first of these opening on June 16 in Manor, just outside Austin, Texas. The chain recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Manor location, which will open to the public on Monday.

These new openings are part of a broader strategy to take on established chains like Starbucks, with 7 Brew gaining popularity for its large variety of drink options, consistency, and the unique drive-thru only experience. Customers can expect to see the new locations popping up in various states, including Texas, Florida, and New York.

7 Brew’s Popularity Among Coffee Lovers

7 Brew has developed a loyal customer base who rave about its coffee quality and the sheer variety of drinks offered. The chain boasts more than 20,000 drink combinations, giving customers endless options to choose from. Some coffee drinkers have praised the consistency and flavor of 7 Brew’s drinks, claiming it’s a refreshing change from Starbucks.

On a Facebook group dedicated to 7 Brew fans, one user shared: “Their coffee is way better than Starbucks, and every time I go my order is always the same, never hit or miss.” This sentiment was echoed by others who appreciate the reliability of the chain’s drinks, with one commenting, “Exactly why I switched to 7 Brew. Consistency!”

The Drive-Thru-Only Experience

Unlike many other coffee chains, 7 Brew operates on a drive-thru only model, meaning customers will need to be in their cars to grab a cup of coffee. The concept offers convenience for those on the go, particularly for those who prefer not to leave their vehicles. It’s a feature that distinguishes 7 Brew from other coffee chains, offering an efficient way to grab a drink without the need to get out of the car.

New Openings and Major Competitors

As 7 Brew grows, it faces stiff competition from other well-known chains, including Starbucks and Taco Bell, which are also expanding their presence. Whole Foods is opening two new locations in Illinois and Florida, while Trader Joe’s continues to grow, recently opening a store across from an existing one. In addition, Taco Bell has plans to open a new restaurant in Texas.

Despite this competition, 7 Brew’s unique offering of 20,000 drink combinations and its drive-thru-only model has set it apart from other coffee chains. The brand has garnered loyal customers who swear by its consistent quality and customer service.

With its rapid expansion, 7 Brew is clearly positioning itself as a serious competitor to Starbucks. The new locations in Texas, Florida, and New York are likely to continue building the brand’s reputation as a high-quality, consistent coffee chain that caters to people’s diverse tastes. As the coffee industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how 7 Brew develops in the coming years.

