$500 Monthly Payments for Families in Columbia County – Applications Still Open

Families in Columbia County, New York, have a chance to receive $500 every month for two years through a new guaranteed income program. This initiative is designed to offer financial support to help families build a better future, and applications are still open.

What Is This Program About?

The program is a joint effort by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation (BTCF) and the Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood (GHPN). It aims to give direct cash payments to 42 selected families in Columbia County for 24 months. Each family will receive a total of $12,000.

This kind of guaranteed income project has already shown great results in other parts of the country—helping improve families’ mental health, daily life, and financial stability.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, families must meet just two main requirements:

They must live in Columbia County, New York.

They must earn no more than 80% of the county’s median income.

For example, a household with one adult and one child must make less than $72,150 a year. Income limits for larger families are also available on GHPN’s website.

In addition to the income rule, the household must also have at least one child under six years old.

How Will Families Be Chosen?

Those who meet the requirements and apply will be entered into a lottery. From there, 42 families will be randomly selected to receive the monthly $500 payments.

But don’t wait too long—the deadline to apply is July 1. That gives families less than a month to take advantage of this opportunity.

Why Is This Program Important?

Kelly Sweet, Interim Director of Philanthropic Services at BTCF, explained that this is more than just a financial aid program. It’s about offering families real stability and dignity, especially during a child’s early years.

Joan Hunt, Executive Director of GHPN, added that this support can help parents meet daily needs, spend more time with their kids, and even pursue work or education to improve their futures.

Other Similar Programs in the US

This isn’t the only place offering guaranteed income. In Columbus, Ohio, a similar program is helping at least 32 single mothers. These moms are also receiving $500 each month, funded by nonprofit groups like Motherful and UpTogether.

In other parts of the country, some families are getting as much as $750 to $850 a month without any requirements on how to spend it. These programs aim to reduce stress and improve family life in real, measurable ways.

If you’re a parent living in Columbia County with a child under six and meet the income limit, this program could make a big difference. With $500 a month, families can focus more on what matters most—staying healthy, caring for children, and planning for a better future. Make sure to apply before the July 1 deadline to get a chance at this meaningful financial support.

