5 Ways to Score Free Appliances and Furniture This Summer

Furnishing a home can be expensive, especially when you’re moving into a new place or replacing broken appliances. However, stocking up on essentials like washing machines, refrigerators, and kids’ beds doesn’t have to break the bank. This summer, you can get a variety of home essentials for free!

There are several easy ways to access free appliances and furniture, whether you’re on a tight budget or just looking for a deal. Here are five ways to score key items completely free of charge.

1. Buy Nothing Groups

One of the easiest and most effective ways to get home essentials for free is through Buy Nothing groups. These online communities, typically organized on platforms like Facebook or through dedicated apps, are built on the principle of giving and receiving items without exchanging money or goods. The rules are simple: no buying, selling, or bartering.

Buy Nothing groups work great for those looking to get rid of old furniture or appliances, as many people in your community might be giving away unwanted items, especially when they’re renovating or moving. If you don’t find what you need, you can post an “ISO” (In Search Of) request, and your neighbors might just have what you’re looking for.

2. Local Churches

Local churches can also be an excellent resource for free home essentials. Many churches help community members by connecting them with people who have items to donate.

They often collect donations of appliances, furniture, and other essentials that they can then pass on to those in need. If you’re looking for a fridge, washing machine, or even kids’ beds, churches may be able to help or point you in the direction of someone who can.

Contacting your local church and asking about their assistance programs could help you find exactly what you need. Churches also tend to have great community connections, so don’t hesitate to reach out.

3. Nonprofit Furniture Banks

Similar to food banks, furniture banks are nonprofit organizations that provide gently used furniture and home essentials to people in need. These organizations accept donations from individuals and businesses, then sort, clean, and repair items before distributing them for free.

While most furniture banks focus primarily on furniture, some may offer larger household appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. If you’re in need of major home essentials, it’s worth contacting your local furniture bank to check their availability or get added to their waiting list for large appliances.

4. Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is another great resource for scoring free furniture and appliances. As an international charity, they offer vouchers for free furniture and home goods at their Family Stores. Through these vouchers, low-income families can get essential homeware like refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers, often saving on utility bills in the process.

To apply for a voucher, you’ll need to contact your local Salvation Army and provide some documentation to prove your eligibility. They’ve helped many families with free home essentials, making it a fantastic resource if you’re on a budget.

5. LIHEAP and WAP

If you’re struggling with energy bills and in need of energy-efficient appliances, two federal programs—LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) and WAP (Weatherization Assistance Program)—might be able to help.

While LIHEAP is most commonly known for helping with heating and cooling costs, it has offered free appliances like refrigerators in certain states. LIHEAP can also help you purchase energy-efficient appliances or repair existing ones.

The Weatherization Assistance Program focuses on improving energy efficiency in homes, and some states offer free or low-cost appliances to help lower energy bills. If your refrigerator is outdated and raising your energy costs, these programs can be a big help.

