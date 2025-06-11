$1,000 Checks for Students: How the BOOST Program is Helping in 2025

In Los Angeles, California, the BOOST program (Building Outstanding Opportunities for Students to Thrive) is offering a financial lifeline to community college students. This guaranteed income initiative, created by the Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges, aims to bridge the financial gap between students’ financial aid, wages, and the rising cost of living.

As the largest guaranteed income program for community college students in the U.S., BOOST is funded with over $4 million in private donations from various foundations, including The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, the Young Adults Forward Fund, ECMC Foundation, and the Weingart Foundation. What makes this program even more groundbreaking is that it’s the first guaranteed income initiative to have a Randomized Control Trial (RCT) in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania. This trial will monitor students to track the effectiveness of the program and improve it for future participants.

What Is the BOOST Program?

BOOST offers financial support to students in the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) by providing $1,000 each month for 12 months, totaling $12,000. These payments are unconditional, meaning students can use the money however they wish. The funds can also roll over if unused, giving students flexibility in managing their finances.

To enroll, eligible students would have received an email titled “Welcome to BOOST” with an enrollment form. Those who filled it out quickly received a debit card with the first $1,000 payment. The debit card is mailed out 2 to 3 weeks after the form is completed, and students can activate it to start receiving their payments.

How Does BOOST Work?

The first payments for the program were distributed starting in late 2024, with payments arriving regularly on the 15th of each month. Students will continue to receive $1,000 per month through June 2025. Even if a student changes their enrollment status during the benefits period, they will continue receiving payments until the full 12 months of the program are completed, as long as they continue to participate in the required surveys.

BOOST’s Impact and the Role of Research

One of the key components of BOOST is the partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, which is using a Randomized Control Trial (RCT) to gather data on how these cash payments affect students’ well-being and academic performance. The survey results will be used to improve the program, potentially providing more support for students in future iterations.

This kind of research-backed initiative helps ensure that programs like BOOST can be refined and expanded to offer continued support for students across the country. The success of this program could lead to similar initiatives in other areas, providing guaranteed income to students who need it most.

Other Guaranteed Income Programs Across the U.S.

BOOST is part of a broader trend of guaranteed income programs spreading across the U.S. These initiatives provide cash payments with no strings attached to individuals and families in need. In addition to BOOST, other programs like the “Breathe” program are offering $1,500 checks to residents, while some families are receiving $725 per month for a year through different initiatives. These programs aim to provide financial relief, helping people meet everyday needs and reduce economic stress.

The BOOST program is a groundbreaking effort that’s providing essential financial support to community college students in Los Angeles. With $1,000 a month for 12 months, this initiative helps students focus on their education without worrying about financial challenges. The combination of direct payments and ongoing research ensures that BOOST can continue to help students in meaningful ways while improving the support it provides.

