While moving a car in the driveway, the mother unintentionally crushes her infant son. She is now accused of killing him

Jackson Township, New Jersey – A 30-year-old mother, Wendy Castillo-Torres, has been charged with causing death while driving without a valid license after her 10-month-old son was crushed to death in a tragic accident on May 17, 2025, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

How the Tragic Incident Happened

On the day of the accident, Castillo-Torres was washing cars in the driveway of a friend’s home in Jackson Township. Her baby boy was placed in a bouncer seat between two cars while she cleaned the vehicles.

After finishing, Castillo-Torres got into one of the cars to move it. However, instead of shifting the gear into reverse, she accidentally put it in drive. As the car moved forward, the infant became trapped between the two cars and was fatally crushed.

Realizing the mistake, she immediately reversed the car, but it was too late. The baby had already suffered severe injuries.

Police Response and Child’s Death

Emergency services were called around 6 p.m., and Jackson Township Police responded quickly. They rushed the unresponsive infant to Monmouth Medical Center, but doctors pronounced the baby dead shortly after arrival.

Mother Charged for Driving Without a License

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Castillo-Torres did not have a valid driver’s license. She was soon charged with causing death while driving unlicensed, a criminal offense in New Jersey.

She was served via summons and will appear in Ocean County Superior Court at a later date.

“Our investigation indicates that this is a tragic accident,” said Prosecutor Billhimer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

This heartbreaking incident serves as a strong reminder of how one small mistake can lead to life-changing consequences. While officials have called it a tragic accident, driving without a license added a legal element to the sorrow. The family is now dealing with the unbearable loss of a child, while the mother faces criminal charges and emotional trauma that may last a lifetime.

