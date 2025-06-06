Two boat pilots were accused after a 15-year-old wakeboarder fell into the water and was tragically struck

MIAMI, FL — Two men, Carlos “Bill” Guillermo Alonso, 79, and Edmund Richard Hartley, 31, have been charged in connection with the tragic death of Ella Adler, a 15-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a boat while wakeboarding in Biscayne Bay on May 11, 2024.

Ella, who had been wakeboarding on the afternoon of May 11, fell into the water, and shortly after, she was struck by a boat. The pilot of the boat that struck Ella was identified as Alonso, while Hartley was operating the boat that had been towing her prior to the fall.

The Tragic Incident:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), Ella fell off the wakeboard, and while she was in the water, she was struck by another boat. The pilot of the second boat did not stop, and Ella succumbed to her injuries shortly after the incident.

The FWC launched an investigation into the event and used witness descriptions to identify the boats involved in the accident. They were able to track down the boat owners, and while Alonso’s attorneys argued that he acted cautiously and responsibly, FWC charged both Alonso and Hartley in connection with the incident.

Family’s Statement:

Ella’s family expressed their heartbreak through their attorney Etan Mark, saying, “Ella was beautiful and shined brightly. In her 15 years, she gave us more light than we could have ever dreamed.” They requested privacy as they cope with the overwhelming tragedy.

Legal Defense:

Attorneys for Alonso, Lauren Field Krasnoff and David Markus, have stated that they believe their client was not at fault for the accident. “What happened last year was an absolute tragedy. But it was not Bill’s fault,” they argued. They pointed out that FWC had previously told them that Alonso’s actions did not cause the accident. However, despite this prior communication, Alonso and Hartley have now been cited for the incident.

The Ongoing Legal Process:

Both men have been charged in connection with the tragic death, and the case is likely to lead to further legal proceedings. While Alonso’s attorneys remain adamant that their client acted appropriately, the investigation is ongoing, and the FWC’s decision to press charges has been met with confusion and frustration from Alonso’s legal team.

