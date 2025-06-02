Two Arizona teens were found dead from ‘gunshot wounds’ after a reported Memorial Day Weekend camping trip, prompting an investigation

A tragic discovery shocked a community in Arizona this week when two teenagers were found dead in a remote area. Authorities are now investigating their deaths as a possible homicide, seeking help from the public to find answers and justice.

What Happened?

On May 27, 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old boy, later identified by friends as Evan Clark, were found dead from gunshot wounds near Mount Ord, a remote area between Mesa and Payson, Arizona. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded after a report about the teens, who had gone on a Memorial Day camping trip but never returned.

Investigation Underway

The sheriff’s office has launched a homicide investigation and is actively asking the community for any information that might help solve the case. They encourage anyone with details—no matter how small—to come forward, assuring that tips can remain anonymous. The MCSO thanked the public for their support as they work to ensure community safety.

Friends and Family Remember the Teens

Friends of Pandora and Evan created a memorial near Camelback Mountain, a place the two often visited to watch sunsets. Both teens were described as bright and full of life by their loved ones.

Pandora’s family and friends remember her as having a “vivacious personality” and an “infectious smile.” She was a talented musician who played violin, cello, and guitar, and loved outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and horseback riding. Her mother said Pandora made everyone feel special and loved.

Evan Clark’s mother described him as funny, kind, and bright, with dreams of becoming a wonderful man. Evan enjoyed photography, concerts, cars, and trips to Malibu, California. He was socially active during his last school year at Arcadia High School, which has offered counseling services for students affected by the tragedy.

Community Support and Fundraisers

GoFundMe pages were set up for both families to help cover expenses during this difficult time. The funds raised will support the families directly and allow them to grieve without added financial stress. Funeral services for Pandora will be private, but a community celebration of her life is planned for the future.

Evan’s mother shared a heartfelt message thanking everyone for their support and compassion during this heartbreaking period.

The deaths of Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark have left a deep impact on their community, friends, and families. As the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office continues its thorough investigation, the hope is that justice will be served. Meanwhile, the community mourns two young lives full of promise and potential.

