They were out there watering their plants’: Son kills father and stepmother during a ‘peaceful night’ at home before cops catch up with him at the poker club, authorities say

SPRING, TX – A Texas man is facing two counts of capital murder after authorities say he broke into his father and stepmother’s home, shot them multiple times, and then fled the scene — only to be caught days later inside a Houston-area poker club.

Benjamin Frakes, 39, was arrested Tuesday at the Dog House Poker Club, following a tip to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4. He was wanted in the murders of Franklin Frakes, 72, and Florentina Frakes, 56, who were found dead inside their home in Spring, Texas, last Friday evening.

A Quiet Night Turns Violent

According to neighbors, the couple had been seen watering their plants just hours before the suspected killings. One neighbor, Joshua Griffin, told local media:

“They were out there watering their plants. Quiet night — that’s all it was. Nothing out of the ordinary.”

But everything changed late Thursday night. Another neighbor told deputies they heard gunshots, but no one reported the noise until the following day when someone went to check on the couple and found them dead.

Details of the Crime

Investigators say Benjamin Frakes broke into the home on Thursday night. A confrontation broke out between Benjamin and his father, which allegedly led to Benjamin being injured. A handgun was recovered from the scene. Authorities believe both victims were shot multiple times.

Following the killings, the couple’s black Mercedes SUV went missing, and has not yet been recovered, according to police.

Arrest and Drug Discovery

When authorities tracked Benjamin Frakes to the Dog House Poker Club, they arrested him without incident. A search of his vehicle turned up a “sizable” quantity of illegal drugs, including cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, and “other unknown substances,” according to Harris County deputies.

Police also recovered two additional firearms from his vehicle, with K-9 units assisting in the search.

Charges and Legal Outlook

Frakes has been charged with two counts of capital murder, which in Texas could result in life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. As of now, he remains in custody. No motive for the killings has been officially released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case and are seeking information on the missing black Mercedes SUV.

