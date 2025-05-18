The longtime Advance Auto Parts employee who was fired for attempting to prevent a thief from stealing from the store says it “really hit me in the gut.”

Houston, Texas – A Navy veteran who worked with Advance Auto Parts for more than 22 years says he was fired for doing what he thought was right—trying to stop a thief from stealing from the store.

Greg Pinson, a former U.S. Navy serviceman, spent 24 years in the military and nearly as long working at Advance Auto Parts. He said he was just following the loyalty and commitment he learned in the Navy.

But instead of being rewarded for protecting the store, he was shown the door.

What Happened?

The incident took place on April 24 at the Almeda Genoa location of Advance Auto Parts in southeast Houston.

Surveillance video shows Pinson trying to stop a man from walking out of the store with stolen items, while another employee called 911.

However, instead of receiving thanks or recognition, Pinson was fired.

“They said, ‘You’re being fired for basically being rude to a customer,’” Pinson recalled. “That really hit me in the gut.”

Store Policy Over Action

Pinson admitted that he may have broken store policy by trying to stop the thief. Company rules usually advise staff not to confront shoplifters for safety reasons.

“I think I broke store policy,” Pinson said. “As far as stopping the individual from leaving with the items.”

Even then, he stood by his actions, stating,

“I can’t say I wouldn’t do it again.”

The incident is currently being investigated by Houston Police, and the store’s security video is part of the case.

No Comment From Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts did not respond to multiple requests for comment from local media.

Pinson, despite being let go, said he doesn’t blame the company and accepts that he went against instructions. His military training, he said, taught him to be loyal—but also to follow orders.

Public Reaction: Mixed Opinions

The story went viral on social media, with many people supporting Pinson.

“The guy was trying to protect the store and got fired. The guy’s a hero,” wrote one Facebook user.

Another added:

“They could’ve written him up. But firing him after one incident? That’s not fair.”

But not everyone agreed.

“He knew the rules and the risk of stopping a thief. I don’t feel sorry for him,” another person commented.

Greg Pinson’s story has stirred strong reactions across the country. While many see him as a hero standing up against theft, others point out that rules are made for a reason, especially when it comes to employee safety.

What’s clear is that the balance between company policy and personal judgment remains a grey area—especially when loyalty and values learned in the military clash with corporate rules.

SOURCE