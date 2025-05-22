The Kia driver circled around to hit the woman again before returning to the scene, where he scooped up the victim’s body and drove the remnants home. Cops

FLORENCE, AL – A 28-year-old Alabama man is behind bars, charged with murder, after police say he struck a woman twice with his car, then returned to the scene to collect her body and hide it in his home.

Logan Michael Rogers is accused in the killing of Autumn Paige Strickland, 38, who was reported missing early Sunday. She was later found dead inside Rogers’ home following a police search on Tuesday.

Victim Reported Missing After Early Morning Disappearance

Strickland was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday near the Stricklin Hotel on Court Street in Florence. Authorities initially believed she was endangered and said she may have had a medical or mental condition that could impair her judgment.

The Florence Police Department launched a missing persons investigation, appealing to the public for help. After receiving multiple tips and reviewing surveillance video, investigators quickly zeroed in on Rogers.

The Shocking Allegations

According to a criminal complaint, Rogers allegedly used his Kia Soul to hit Strickland not once, but twice. Police believe he first struck her, drove away, then turned around and hit her again. About 30 minutes later, Rogers allegedly returned to the scene, retrieved Strickland’s body, and took her remains to his house on North Wood Avenue in Florence.

It’s still unclear how Rogers and Strickland knew each other, and a motive for the crime has not been revealed. Rogers was arrested early Tuesday morning, shortly before police served the search warrant that led them to Strickland’s body.

Community Support and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities credited the public’s quick response and the dedication of local detectives with helping crack the case.

“First and foremost, we want to thank our community for the outpouring of support and the valuable tips that have helped move this case forward,” Florence police said in a statement. “We also want to commend our detectives, who have worked tirelessly around the clock to follow every lead. Their efforts have resulted in the arrest of a suspect.”

Legal Status

Logan Rogers is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Jail without bond. As of now, no defense attorney has been listed in court records. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

