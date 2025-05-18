The father who killed his 19-year-old daughter by running her over twice while she wailed in pain gets imprisoned

Leicestershire, UK – A man jailed for the murder of his 19-year-old daughter, Lauren Malt, has been found dead in prison, officials confirmed. Nigel Malt, 44, was serving a life sentence when he died on April 29 at HMP Gartree in Leicestershire.

Who Was Lauren Malt?

Lauren Malt was a teenager living with her mother and younger siblings in Norfolk, England. In January 2022, she became the victim of a horrific act of violence by her own father, who ran her over twice in his black Mercedes after an argument.

According to court records, Lauren had tried to protect her boyfriend from an attack by her father, who had armed himself with a crowbar. In a rage, Nigel reversed over her, then drove forward again, crushing her while she screamed in pain.

What Happened That Day?

Before the murder, Nigel Malt had breached bail conditions following a previous assault on his wife. He showed up at the family home after making 19 unanswered phone calls. The last call lasted one minute, after which he quickly appeared outside the house.

He argued with Lauren and her boyfriend, attempting to attack the boyfriend with a weapon. Moments later, he used his car as a weapon, running over Lauren not once, but twice.

After hitting her, he placed his injured daughter into the front passenger seat and drove her to the shop where his estranged wife worked. There, he told her that Lauren was dead. He was later arrested at the hospital.

While in custody, he reportedly said:

“My baby. It’s my mistake that caused all this.”

What Injuries Did Lauren Suffer?

Doctors found that Lauren had suffered:

A broken back

Injuries to her breastbone and ribs

Severe chest and abdominal trauma

She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The Court’s Verdict

Nigel Malt was convicted of murder in 2022 and originally sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years. Later, this was increased to 22 years due to the brutality of the crime.

Judge Anthony Bate, during sentencing, said:

“He used his car as a lethal weapon in an alcohol-fuelled rage in a residential street. She should have been safe in her father’s company.”

Death in Prison

Nigel Malt was found dead at HMP Gartree on April 29. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has launched an investigation, which is a standard procedure after any inmate death in custody.

The story of Lauren Malt’s tragic death is a heartbreaking reminder that violence can come from the people we should trust the most. Her father, consumed by anger and acting recklessly, took the life of his own daughter. While justice was served in the courts, the lasting pain for Lauren’s family continues. Nigel Malt’s death in prison adds a final chapter to a deeply painful case that shocked the UK.

SOURCE