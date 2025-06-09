“That wasn’t my decision.” Trump calls Kilmar Abrego Garcia a “man with a horrible record,” claiming that DOJ made the decision to reinstate him

President Donald Trump has denied any personal involvement in the decision to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March 2023. Speaking in an interview with NBC News, Trump stated that the decision was made solely by the Department of Justice (DOJ), and not by him personally. Abrego Garcia, a legally protected Maryland resident, was deported without due process, sparking a political debate before his return to the U.S. on Friday, June 2. He now faces charges of illegally transporting undocumented migrants into the country.

Details of the Deportation and Return:

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old native of El Salvador, had been living in Maryland legally when he was deported to El Salvador earlier this year. His deportation was reportedly a mistake, with Homeland Security and DOJ officials accused of violating a federal judge’s order and defying the U.S. Supreme Court by refusing to provide updates on efforts to bring him back.

After months of inaction, the DOJ reportedly stepped in after “new facts” came to light, leading to Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. on June 2. He was transported back to face federal charges related to transporting undocumented migrants and alleged involvement with the MS-13 gang. His criminal indictment details his role in smuggling undocumented migrants from multiple countries into the U.S. over several years, with gang connections cited as part of the investigation.

Trump’s Denial and Comments on the Situation:

In the NBC interview, Trump stated, “That wasn’t my decision”, referring to the decision to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. He went on to say, “It should be a very easy case… I think it should be.” Trump clarified that the decision was made by the DOJ, not by him, and expressed satisfaction with the DOJ’s handling of the situation, saying, “Department of Justice decided to do it that way, and that’s fine.”

Trump also stated that he did not discuss Abrego Garcia’s return with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, as some critics had suggested.

The Political Fallout:

The decision to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after his deportation has sparked political controversy, particularly after Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) traveled to El Salvador to check on Abrego Garcia’s well-being. Van Hollen’s involvement drew criticism from Trump, who labeled the senator a “loser” for attempting to defend a man with a “horrible record of abuse,” referencing domestic abuse allegations against Abrego Garcia from his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, in 2019.

Abrego Garcia’s Indictment and Alleged Criminal Activities:

Abrego Garcia was indicted in Tennessee for conspiring to transport undocumented migrants into the U.S. from countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, passing through Mexico before crossing into Texas. He and several co-conspirators allegedly helped thousands of migrants enter the U.S., many of whom were reportedly members of the MS-13 gang.

The indictment also alleges that Abrego Garcia was involved in the illegal transportation and sale of firearms between Texas and Maryland.

Trump’s Criticism of Abrego Garcia’s Past:

Trump’s administration had frequently highlighted Abrego Garcia’s criminal history, including his alleged ties to MS-13 and accusations of domestic violence. However, his lawyers have contested the evidence, claiming that the Trump administration had not presented any solid evidence or court testimony to back these claims before the Tennessee indictment surfaced.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Comments:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the indictment of Abrego Garcia, stating that “new facts” had emerged since his deportation, leading to the charges. Bondi added that once Abrego Garcia completes his sentence, he would likely be returned to El Salvador.

The case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia has raised questions about deportation practices, due process, and the handling of undocumented immigration cases. As Abrego Garcia faces serious criminal charges related to his involvement in smuggling undocumented migrants and his alleged gang affiliations, the controversy surrounding his return to the U.S. continues to unfold. President Trump’s denial of personal involvement and the ongoing legal proceedings will likely keep this case in the political spotlight.

