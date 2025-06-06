Sucked their blood until they were gorged’: Guests at beachside hotel win $2 million verdict after rooms were infected with bedbugs

A California jury awarded $2 million to two hotel guests who suffered significant injuries due to bedbugs in their rooms at The Shores Inn in Ventura. Alvaro Gutierrez and Ramiro Sanchez, the plaintiffs, checked into the hotel on February 7, 2020, and were immediately subjected to a bedbug infestation in their room. Despite being moved to a second room, they continued to suffer from painful bites, severe skin rashes, and emotional distress caused by the infestation.

Incident Details and Lawsuit

Upon checking into the hotel, Gutierrez and Sanchez were reportedly bitten by bedbugs while they slept. The complaint filed against the hotel and its owner, Dario L. Pini, detailed that even after moving to a different room, their suffering continued. Despite only staying one night, both guests endured numerous bites that led to physical pain and ongoing psychological trauma. The lawsuit emphasized that the hotel failed to warn the guests about the known bedbug issue, which had been highlighted in previous guest reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Brian J. Virag, accused the hotel of health and safety violations, citing California regulations that mandate bedding be kept sanitary and free from insects like bedbugs. The plaintiffs also accused the hotel of battery, claiming that the hotel owner knowingly rented them an infested room, intentionally causing harm to the guests.

Jury Verdict

The jury found in favor of the plaintiffs, awarding $400,000 to Gutierrez and $600,000 to Sanchez in compensatory damages for their suffering. Additionally, the jury awarded the plaintiffs $500,000 each in punitive damages.

However, after the verdict, there were allegations regarding the jurors’ conduct during the trial. It was reported that two jurors may have visited the hotel, violating the judge’s orders to refrain from conducting personal research. Furthermore, one juror allegedly described the hotel as “an eyesore” and suggested it should be demolished. These factors have led to potential grounds for an appeal. Appellate attorney Wendy Lascher noted that the defendants might move for a mistrial or request a new trial due to these issues.

Implications of the Case

This case highlights the importance of hotel accountability in maintaining safe and clean accommodations for guests. The decision could have broader implications for businesses in the hospitality industry, emphasizing the need for regular inspections and clear communication about any health or safety concerns. The issue of bedbug infestations has become a significant concern in the hospitality sector, and cases like this may lead to stricter regulations to protect consumers.

Potential Appeal

Despite the jury’s ruling, the case may not be the final chapter. With concerns over juror misconduct and potential legal challenges, the hotel’s legal team is reportedly considering an appeal. The defendants’ appeal or motion for a new trial could delay the final resolution of the case and influence how future bedbug-related lawsuits are handled in the state.

