She got in my way’: Man slammed beer bottle over 8-year-old’s head and’sliced her neck’ inside eatery, authorities said

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – A 24-year-old man has been indicted for a violent and unprovoked attack on an 8-year-old girl at a popular Albuquerque restaurant, leaving her hospitalized with serious injuries.

Nichalas San Souci now faces multiple felony charges, including child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

What Happened at Saggios Restaurant?

The horrifying incident occurred on April 25, 2025, at Saggios, a well-known eatery located near the University of New Mexico on Cornell Drive. Prosecutors say the child was admiring a waterfall display inside the restaurant when San Souci smashed a beer bottle over her head and then used the broken bottle to slice her neck.

Authorities confirmed the little girl needed 19 stitches for her injuries and was treated for what was described as “great bodily harm.”

District Attorney Sam Bregman called the attack:

“So, so disturbing. This was a completely innocent child who was viciously attacked for no reason.”

‘She Got in My Way,’ Suspect Allegedly Told Police

According to court documents, San Souci and the child were complete strangers. He later told investigators he acted because “she got in my way.”

The victim’s father, Britton Rose, spoke to KOAT and shared the terrifying moments from the incident. He said that the restaurant was crowded when he and his family arrived, and while waiting, his wife and daughter went to look around the restaurant.

Moments later, Rose heard his wife scream, “No, no, stop!” and realized something terrible had happened.

“When I saw my daughter, she was soaking wet, and she said someone came up behind her and broke a beer bottle over her head,” Rose said.

San Souci then allegedly stabbed and sliced her with the broken glass, and after a short scuffle, he pulled out a knife, Rose told the station.

“I thought he might use it against me, but then I saw him looking at my daughter again — so I made sure I got between him and her.”

Charges and Potential Sentence

The grand jury indictment lists the following charges:

First-degree child abuse resulting in great bodily harm (mandatory 18 years in prison if convicted)

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

In total, San Souci faces up to 22.5 years in prison, prosecutors say.

He is currently being held in the Bernalillo County Jail without bond.

