Reports: 10 dead, including many students, after school shooting in Austria

A devastating shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, has resulted in multiple fatalities, including students, an adult, and the suspected shooter. The incident occurred at the BORG Dreischützengasse school on Tuesday, June 10, around 10 a.m. local time.

Details of the Incident

According to local public broadcaster ORF and the Austria Presse Agentur (APA), 10 people have been confirmed dead in the attack. Among the victims were several students, at least one adult, and the suspected shooter. The Graz mayor, Elke Kahr, confirmed the number of deaths, but local authorities have not released further specifics about the casualties.

The suspected shooter is believed to have taken their own life after carrying out the attack, according to police spokesperson Fritz Grundnig.

Police Response and Updates

Police responded quickly to the scene, with special police units and helicopters from the Interior Ministry deployed to assist in the operation. Authorities confirmed that the school was secured, and there is no further danger to the public.

A crisis intervention team has been set up at ASKÖ Stadium in Graz, where students’ parents are being supported as they await further information about their children’s safety. Authorities are continuing to gather information and have urged the public to stay informed through official updates.

Shooter’s Identity and Background

While police have not yet confirmed the shooter’s exact identity, Die Presse, a local outlet, reported that the shooter was believed to be a former student of the school. This adds a chilling layer to the tragedy, as it suggests a possible motive tied to the shooter’s past at the institution.

Authorities’ Efforts and Ongoing Investigation

A major police operation remains underway in the aftermath of the shooting, with local and national authorities working to confirm the details of the attack. While the exact number of victims remains uncertain, police have emphasized that there is no longer any active danger.

This tragic event has left the community and nation in shock, with people mourning the lives lost in this horrific attack. Authorities have not yet provided a detailed account of the motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

