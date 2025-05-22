Quick thinking’: Wife and children escape husband who thrashed her with tire iron and hid phone before she fooled him into driving to shelter

COLLIER COUNTY, FL – A Florida man faces life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping his wife and their four children, during a terrifying and violent attack that spanned multiple counties. The incident, which took place in January 2023, ended after the wife courageously tricked the suspect and sought help at a domestic violence shelter.

Antonio Caban, 36, was found guilty by a jury and will be sentenced on July 7 in Collier County Circuit Court.

The Family’s Desperate Attempt to Escape

Caban’s wife and children had previously fled Puerto Rico to escape what authorities described as years of abuse. They relocated to Florida, hoping to start over. However, Caban tracked them down, leading to a chilling day that would end in assault, kidnapping, and threats of murder.

What Happened on January 3, 2023?

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and court documents, the wife agreed to meet Caban at a motel in Labelle the day before the incident. The following day, they agreed to meet again, this time in a grocery store parking lot.

During that meeting, Caban began arguing with his wife. When she tried to drive away with their children, he reached into the car, pulled the keys out of the ignition, and took control of the vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit, Caban then made violent threats, saying he would kill everyone and destroy the car.

Beaten with a Tire Iron, Phone Buried in Citrus Field

Caban drove the family through several counties before pulling over in a rural area, where he ordered everyone out of the car and threatened to kill them. He then beat his wife with a tire iron, authorities said.

After the assault, Caban made even more disturbing threats. He allegedly told his family that he would go to Home Depot to buy a shovel so he could bury their bodies. When his wife’s phone began ringing, he stopped the car, buried the phone in a citrus field, and forced everyone back into the car.

How the Victim Escaped

Despite her injuries and fear, the victim convinced Caban to drive to the domestic violence shelter where she had been staying, claiming she needed to retrieve some personal documents. Once there, she alerted staff and called for help.

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded, rescued the family, and arrested Caban at the scene.

Sheriff’s Statement and Legal Consequences

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk praised the victim’s bravery and quick thinking, as well as the fast and coordinated police response.

“This case is a stark reminder of the dangers victims of domestic violence can face,” said Rambosk. “I commend the victim for her courage and quick thinking in the face of great danger.”

Caban is currently being held and awaits sentencing. He faces life imprisonment for his crimes, which include kidnapping, aggravated battery, and making death threats.

