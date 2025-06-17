Police Say Husband Kills “Devoted Mother” and “Beloved Teacher” in Murder-Suicide

The tragic deaths of a Nashville couple, Amina “Anna” Pierce, 30, and her husband Steven Pierce, 46, are being classified by police as a murder-suicide. Both were found shot dead in their condo on the morning of June 15, with investigators revealing that Steven Pierce shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

A Devoted Teacher and Mother Remembered

Anna Pierce, a beloved biology teacher and tennis coach at Hunters Lane High School, is being remembered as a devoted mother of two and a respected educator. Tributes from colleagues and friends highlight her dedication to her students and the impact she had on the school community.

Dr. Sue Kessler, the principal at Hunters Lane High School, spoke about Anna’s commitment to her students, noting that she had been a teacher at the school for seven years. Dr. Kessler shared that Anna had a special passion for teaching biology and loved working with 9th-grade students. “She was convinced that the relationships she built with students would help them through graduation and beyond,” Dr. Kessler said.

Anna was also a tennis coach at the school, where she worked tirelessly to increase the number of players on the team. Dr. Kessler noted that Anna was deeply committed to the growth of her students, both academically and personally. Anna’s passion for learning and leadership was clear, as she was in the process of earning her principal licensure at the time of her death.

The Tragic Discovery

Nashville Metropolitan Police officers were called to the couple’s condo on June 15 after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of both Anna and Steven Pierce. They had each suffered fatal gunshot wounds, and a revolver was recovered from under Steven’s body.

According to the police investigation, the couple had argued about divorce and financial issues before the tragic event. While no prior domestic disturbances had been reported to police at the couple’s residence, the investigation points to a violent altercation that led to the murder-suicide.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Anna Pierce’s death has left her colleagues, students, and the entire school community devastated. The Metro Nashville School District released a statement expressing deep sadness over her loss. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Amina ‘Anna’ Darbashi Pierce, a beloved biology teacher and tennis coach at Hunters Lane High School,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anna’s family.”

Dr. Kessler also shared heartfelt memories of Anna, describing her as someone who helped other teachers balance their professional and personal lives. “She was working on her licensure to become a principal,” Dr. Kessler said, adding that Anna was a great mentor and supporter to her colleagues.

Anna’s love for her family and students will continue to be remembered, as her dedication to education and passion for helping others left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

A Tragic Loss

The murder-suicide of Amina “Anna” Pierce and Steven Pierce has left a community reeling. Anna’s colleagues and students will forever remember her dedication to education, her love for her family, and her commitment to helping others. Her loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

