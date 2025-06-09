Police said a man who killed parents called the killings “righteous” and threatened others by stating, “I’ve already killed two people.” He also said, “I’ll kill some more.”

A Florida man, Nicholas Steven Kirchner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of his parents in Largo, Florida. Kirchner, 37, allegedly murdered his parents, 53-year-old Elizabeth Lee Kirchner and 64-year-old Steven Eric Kirchner, before traveling to Georgia where he continued to threaten others at gunpoint. Authorities have arrested Kirchner, and the investigation into his actions is ongoing.

Details of the Crime:

The investigation began on Friday, [date], after a welfare check was conducted at the Kirchner home on Saunders Avenue in Largo, Florida. A co-worker of one of the victims had reported that they had not shown up to work. Upon entering the home, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the bodies of Elizabeth and Steven Kirchner, both victims of gunshot wounds.

The time of the killings has not yet been established, but authorities believe the crime occurred shortly before the welfare check was requested.

Kirchner’s Actions After the Murders:

After allegedly killing his parents, Nicholas Kirchner traveled to Georgia, some 460 miles away. Just a few hours after the welfare check in Florida, Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Georgia received a call about a suspicious man on the highway. The man, later identified as Nicholas Kirchner, was reported to be wearing all white and a red baseball cap, kneeling with one hand raised.

When deputies approached, Kirchner identified himself and stated that he was armed. It was soon discovered that Kirchner was not only a homicide suspect but had also threatened others in Sumter, South Carolina, earlier that day. According to authorities, Kirchner had pointed a gun at a person in South Carolina and said, “I’ve already killed two people — I’ll kill some more.”

In addition to threatening people in South Carolina, Kirchner allegedly ordered someone at gunpoint to enter a home and retrieve an item for him. He reportedly told the person that he would shoot them if his demands were not met.

Kirchner’s Confession:

Once taken into custody in Georgia, Kirchner reportedly admitted to killing his parents, telling authorities that he had committed a “righteous kill.” He also revealed that he had abandoned a stolen vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder, not far from where he was arrested. Kirchner was then transported to the McDuffie County Jail in Georgia, where he is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Investigation and Motive:

As of now, a motive for the killings has not been confirmed. Authorities have yet to release a probable cause arrest affidavit that could offer further insight into the timeframe of the killings and the reason behind them. The case remains under investigation as law enforcement works to piece together the events leading up to the double homicide.

The tragic deaths of Elizabeth Lee Kirchner and Steven Eric Kirchner have left the Largo, Florida community shocked and grieving. Nicholas Steven Kirchner’s actions, which span multiple states, have led to serious charges, and his arrest has brought some closure to the investigation. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover the full details of the case and determine what led to such a horrific crime. Our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones during this difficult time.

